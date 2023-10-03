Dubai: The official listing platform for events in the city announced a spectacular line-up of live music, entertainment and sporting events for the month of October.

From citywide activities like Dubai Fitness Challenge to cultural events such as Festival X, musical spectaculars including Amr Diab, and Sean Paul live in concert, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Dubai.

Here are Dubai Calendar’s top picks of upcoming and ongoing events this October:

Musical events and live concerts

With successful performances enjoyed across the globe, the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical is making its way to Dubai Opera from 3 to 12 October. The story of the extraordinary little girl from Roald Dahl’s beloved book will be brought to life on stage for audiences of all ages to enjoy.

Catch a beat with the Pakistani music band, Junoon live: Azadi Tour and pioneers of Sufi rock in the South East Asian subcontinent. They will be taking to the stage at Coca-Cola Arena on 6 October for their Azadi Tour.

American rap sensation Denzel Curry takes to the stage at Bla Bla Dubai on 12 October. The hitmaker will perform a string of hits.

KISS fans can prepare to sing along with the iconic American rock band on 13 October, as they are all set to rock the night away. Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer will be jetting into the city for one last performance at the Coca-Cola Arena as a part of their End of The Road World Tour.

Folk-pop band, Ben&Ben is coming in all the way from the Philippines for a memorable live show at the Coca-Cola Arena on 14 October, as the nine-piece ensemble will be lighting up the stage with their heartfelt anthems.

Immerse yourself in a spectacular three-day house music festival that will take place across Dubai from 13 to 15 October. Defected Dubai by Defected Records, a pioneering record label for dance music, will bring Defected Dubai to three locations in the city. The line-up includes Roger Sanchez, Alex Mills, Dennis Ferrer, and many more, at JA The Resort and Soul Beach.

Five-time platinum artist Amr Diab takes to the stage for his debut performance at the Coca-Cola Arena on 20 October. The musical icon will belt out all his chart-topping numbers and biggest hits, including the popular Tamally Maak.

Mark your calendars for Egyptian diva Angham at Dubai Opera on 20 October. Don’t miss an unique opportunity to see the singing sensation, who has ruled the Arabic music charts for more than two decades now, live in Dubai as she performs her top tunes.

The Grammy Award winning and international singing sensation, Sean Paul is making his way to the Coca-Cola Arena on 21 October, as he serenades the crowd with his greatest hits and timeless pop classics. Get ready to sing along and dance to the infectious tunes on Saturday night.

Iconic Indian playback singer, Neha Kakkar is set for her special performance at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on 22 October.

Get ready for an incredible musical evening with British MC and rapper Dizzee Rascal who will be taking the stage at Emirates Golf Club. The singing sensation will perform fan favourites live on 28 October.

Entertainment for all

Catch the shows as the host of the world-famous The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is making his way to the Coca-Cola Arena for a night of unlimited chuckles on 3 October.

Head to Alserkal Avenue from 6 to 8 October for the second edition of Festival X, where art, science and technology will come together. The exciting festival will host a range of workshops, talks, shows and exhibitions at this community gathering.

Set to take over the stage at The Agenda on 28 and 29 October, BEYOND – Illusion Show features four talented illusionists whose performance and tricks will wow the audience, and leave everyone wanting for more.

Gear up and save some energy as the Trib Fest, a huge music festival is set to take place at The Sevens Stadium on 21 October. Featuring some of the world’s best tribute artists playing music from legends such as Queen, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Oasis, Pink, The Red Hot Chilli Peppers to name a few, the family-friendly event will also have a dedicated kids' zone with bouncy castle park, children’s entertainers and face painting. You can also expect plenty of food and drink stations to keep you fuelled throughout the day.

Sensational sporting events

The Dubai Women’s Triathlon, the first female-only competition of its kind in the region, is back for its sixth edition. Explore some of the city's iconic destinations as you swim through the Arabian Gulf, run along Dubai Canal and cycle past Jumeirah Beach Residences on 22 October.

Don your neon sportswear for a sprint under the stars as the first ace of Dubai Harbour Night Run series, an all-ages and abilities contest, will take place on 25 October. Glittering views of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, JBR and Ain Dubai will keep you company as you cross mega yachts and wooden dhows at the waterfront location.

The region’s most awaited Dubai Fitness Challenge is back in its seventh edition. Starting from 28 October and running until 26 November, the flagship fitness initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, aims to transform Dubai into one of the world's most active cities.

Put on your sneakers and tighten your shoelaces for an action-packed calendar of free classes, sporting events and group workout sessions as the Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages the entire community of Dubai to embrace a healthier lifestyle by committing to 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days.