If you are an art lover, you can see it in your neighborhood in Dubai. Head down with friends so that someone can take pics for your gram.
Image Credit: Insta/artemaar
Win, Victory, Love’ by Tim Bravington stands tall in Burj Park, near Burj Khalifa. The sculpture represents the arm of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE. The gesture, also known as Sheikh Mohammed’s three-finger salute, has been replicated across the world since its debut in February 2013.
Image Credit: Insta/meissense
‘Declaration’ by eL Seed is a stunning peace of work in the artist’s signature style – in calligraphy and in pink. A line from a poem by Sheikh Mohammed that says, “Art in all its colours and types reflects the culture of the nations, their history and civilization” has been written in sculpture form. eL Seed describes the work as, “A declaration of love to the city that I call home.”
Image Credit: https://elseed-art.com
Mirek Struzik’s ‘Dandelions’ is located at the Dubai Fountain Promenade. How does nature marry with steel? Beautifully, if the installation in Downtown Dubai is anything to go by. The 14 giant dandelions are placed along the Dubai Opera road and reflect colour, especially during sunset.
Image Credit: Insta/shaista.malone.lee
Heart-shaped artwork ‘Love Me’ which shines in steel has been made by famed sculptor Richard Hudson. It reflects the city’s Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall – and makes for a fun Insta-shot.
Image Credit: Insta/artemaar
Nearby, ‘Wings of Mexico’ by Jorge Marin in Burj Plaza is a lesson in the possibilities of human interaction and creation. The Wings of Mexico are on permanent display in several cities including Dubai, Los Angeles, Singapore, Nagoya, Madrid and Berlin.
Image Credit: Insta/artemaar
Joseph Klibansky and his team travelled all the way to Dubai to create the large ‘Birthday Suit’ on December 31. The three-metre tall artwork is situated in The Galliard restaurant .
Image Credit: Facebook/Joseph Klibansky
‘Mojo’ by Idriss B, in Dubai Design District, is a collection of gorilla sculptures that stand at 3.5 metres in height. It’s also art with a purpose – to raise awareness of the endangered silverback gorillas.
Image Credit: Insta/idrissbcom