American singer-songwriter and TV personality Katy Perry on Monday confessed that she “totally beat” her fiance, Orlando Bloom, in pickleball during a fund-raiser tournament for her Firework Foundation in Santa Barbara, California, reported People.

Sharing an Instagram video of the event, Perry wrote, “My mom brought (maybe even forced) her love for pickleball upon our family, and now we’ve decided to use those pickle powers for good.”

“Yesterday @fireworkfoundation had our inaugural Light Up The Court pickleball tournament in Santa Barbara to raise money for scholarships, more camps, and programming to bring the arts to kids from underserved communities! (And not to brag, but I totally beat @OrlandoBloom in front of everyone too),” she continued.

According to People, the American Idol judge went on to thank everyone who took part in the tournament and sponsored the event, along with those who donated to the foundation — which she started with her sister, Angela Hudson, to “give [the youth] a place where they can be a kid again.”

“You’ve all helped ignite the light in some amazing kids. See you next year!” she concluded her caption.

Perry and Bloom can be seen competing against each other with their playing partners in the competition footage. Perry and her partner then celebrate their victory before she goes over to console Bloom with a kiss.

The ‘Roar’ singer dressed fittingly for the day’s events, sporting a white Firework Foundation T-shirt, green skort, white visor and green-and-white knee-high socks. Joining the couple at the tournament were a host of famous faces, including actress Kate Hudson and Jezz Bezos’ fiancee, Lauren Sanchez, reported People.

Sharing Perry’s video on her Instagram Story, news anchor Sanchez, 53, wrote, “Best day playing pickleball for an amazing cause!!!”