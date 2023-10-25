Punjabi pop star Diljit Dosanjh will be collaborating with Australian singer Sia for his new single ‘Hass Haas’.
The singer confirmed reports of their collaboration, which will be dropping on October 26.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Diljit responded to a fanpage of Sia called Sia Lovers and wrote: “SIA LOVERS.. I AM ONE OF YOU GUYS … We LOVE SIA!”
The Australian singer’s page had shared artwork of the two pop giants collaborating with one another with the two facing one another. The artwork was titled ‘Hass Hass Diljit X Sia’. Pre-save of the track is now available.
Prior to this, Dosanjh was seen recording with Sia in July this year. However, ever since the two were seen together, the ‘Maana Dil’ hitmaker has maintained a studied silence.
Earlier, this had sparked rumours that Sia would be working with the Punjabi singer-actor for his latest record titled ‘Ghost’ which was released on September 29 this year. However, Sia did not feature in it.