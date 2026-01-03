Trump says US oil firms to head into Venezuela

They will ' fix the badly broken infrastructure'
US President Donald Trump said Saturday he would allow American oil companies to head into Venezuela to tap its massive crude reserves after a US military operation to seize the country's leader Nicolas Maduro.
"We're going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country," Trump told a press conference.
