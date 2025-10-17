John Legend to headline Abu Dhabi’s spectacular New Year’s Eve 2026 party

'All Of Me' icon will perform his beloved hits in an intimate concert experience
Dubai: Global music icon and EGOT-winning artist John Legend will usher in 2026 with a New Year’s Eve gig at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi.
The concert, put together by Theory Eleven Entertainment in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, promises a night of soul-stirring music, world-class dining, and dazzling festivities set against the Arabian Gulf’s stunning backdrop.
As the clock counts down to midnight, Legend will take center stage on the Palace Terrace, performing beloved hits such as All of Me and Love Me Now in an intimate concert experience.
The evening will feature gourmet tasting stations, fireworks display, and an after-party with top DJs and live entertainment that will carry the celebrations well into the new year.
The concert offers four tiers of access — Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Royal — each with premium seating and bespoke privileges. Prices start at Dh3,500, and tickets include access to a welcome beverage reception, the main performance, fireworks, and the after-party. The event welcomes guests aged three and above, with a black-tie or national attire dress code.
Tickets are now available at www.nyeabudhabi.com, www.platinumlist.net, and www.district.ae.
Early reservations are highly recommended, as seating is limited and confirmed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Event Details
What: Welcome 2026 at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi
When: 31 December 2025
Where: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi
