It's time to rock and roll — the legend is coming in Feb
The last time it happened, I had a sore throat for ages – but I guess that’s what happens when you try to copy the raspy vocals of rock legend Bryan Adams.
The musician-cum-photographer, who will be 18 till he dies in our minds, is returning to Abu Dhabi, and as usual he’s bringing his A-game.
Part of the Saadiyat Nights open-air concert series, Adams will perform on February 11, 2026 on Saadiyat Island.
Start on the warm honey with tea as you practice your vocals – you can expect favourites like Summer of ’69, (Everything I Do) I Do It for You, Heaven, Run to You, and Please Forgive Me.
The legend joins the likes of Ludovico Einaudi (January 10), Lewis Capaldi (January 17), John Mayer (January 21), and Ricky Martin (January 31).
Adams has been performing for more than 45 years and has not only won himself a Grammy,, an American Music Award, three Academy Award nominations, and five Golden Globe nominations but also a legion of fans (like us) who will be singing along to his signature vocals.
Tickets for Saadiyat Nights 2025-2026 are now available at Ticketmaster.ae
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox