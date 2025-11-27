Alicia Keys is coming back to Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Nights on New Year’s Eve

Grammy winner returns to Abu Dhabi for a dazzling open-air concert
This girl is on fire! And she is bringing a lit concert to the UAE on New Year’s Eve. Seventeen-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, pianist, producer, entrepreneur, and author Alicia Keys is returning to Abu Dhabi with a gig that’s part of the open air concert series Saadiyat Nights.
She last performed on the Saadiyat Island stage in 2024. And this year, she joins a super line-up that includes:
Ludovico Einaudi (January 10),
Lewis Capaldi (January 17),
John Mayer (January 24),
Max Richter (January 29),
Ricky Martin (January 31),
Mariah Carey (February 7), and
Bryan Adams (February 11).
When we first met Keys, she was a young artist with a raspy voice that channeled an old soul. Her breakout single, I Keep On Fallin’, remains as loved now as when it first came out.
Some of her other soulful songs are Girl on Fire, No One, and Empire State of Mind.
And it's not just her music that keeps fans fascinated. When she felt addicted to make-up - as it is easy to become when you are constantly in the spotlight - she gave it up. Under the stark lights, armed with just her powerful vocals, she would take to the stage, giving other women and young girls a brave new face to look up to.
Like we said, this girl is on fire!
Tickets for Saadiyat Nights 2025-2026 are now available.
