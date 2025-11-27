GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Alicia Keys is coming back to Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Nights on New Year’s Eve

Grammy winner returns to Abu Dhabi for a dazzling open-air concert

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Alicia Keys confirmed for a special New Year’s Eve performance at Saadiyat Night
Alicia Keys confirmed for a special New Year’s Eve performance at Saadiyat Night
Supplied

This girl is on fire! And she is bringing a lit concert to the UAE on New Year’s Eve. Seventeen-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, pianist, producer, entrepreneur, and author Alicia Keys is returning to Abu Dhabi with a gig that’s part of the open air concert series Saadiyat Nights.

She last performed on the Saadiyat Island stage in 2024. And this year, she joins a super line-up that includes:

  • Ludovico Einaudi (January 10),

  • Lewis Capaldi (January 17),

  • John Mayer (January 24),

  • Max Richter (January 29),

  • Ricky Martin (January 31),

  • Mariah Carey (February 7), and

  • Bryan Adams (February 11).

When we first met Keys, she was a young artist with a raspy voice that channeled an old soul. Her breakout single, I Keep On Fallin’, remains as loved now as when it first came out.

Some of her other soulful songs are Girl on Fire, No One, and Empire State of Mind.

And it's not just her music that keeps fans fascinated. When she felt addicted to make-up - as it is easy to become when you are constantly in the spotlight - she gave it up. Under the stark lights, armed with just her powerful vocals, she would take to the stage, giving other women and young girls a brave new face to look up to.

Like we said, this girl is on fire!

Tickets for Saadiyat Nights 2025-2026 are now available.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi opens in the Saadiyat Cultural District, showcasing rare wonders from across time. Featured here are two Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons — among the world’s most complete and exceptionally well-preserved specimens ever discovered — now on display for visitors.

Abu Dhabi’s Natural History Museum opens to the world

2m read
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed and Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid tour Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, located in the Saadiyat Cultural District.

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi to open on Saturday

2m read
Abu Dhabi skyline 2025

How the Dh94b surge sets up a new 2026 property cycle

5m read
Abu Dhabi launches new ART e-bus on Saadiyat Island

Abu Dhabi launches new ART e-bus on Saadiyat Island

1m read