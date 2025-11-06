GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Rock legend Muse is coming to Abu Dhabi in 2026; tickets go on sale on these dates

Muse set to electrify Abu Dhabi with a 2026 concert

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Muse is bringing the magic to UAE's shores
Muse is bringing the magic to UAE's shores
IMDB

Keep your finger on the mouse and your eyes glued to your computer screen, because this going to get competitive.

Muse – the legendary rock band with an electronic edge– is coming to the UAE next year, and the tickets are about to go on sale.

The UK musicians’ gig is happening on Feb 4, 2026 at Etihad Arena, so you can start those jumping jacks already; you’ve got time to build up stamina for the high energy concert that’s going to have you head banging and singing along.

Muse - Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme, and Dominic Howard – has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

Its song catalogue includes hits like Supermassive Black Hole, Uprising, Starlight, and Madness. And if you like covers, there’s I’m Feeling Good.

The tickets to the concert will be on presale for Mastercard holders between noon, Nov 10 and noon, Nov 12 (GST).

The Live Nation presale, meanwhile, will take place between Nov 11 at noon and noon on Nov 13.

General sales will take place from Nov 13 at noon.

The genre-bending musicians are coming to the city. Are you ready to party?

Want to know what else is happening in the next few months? Check out our list of concerts.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Indian expat bags Big Ticket gold in UAE after 14 years

Indian expat bags Big Ticket gold in UAE after 14 years

1m read
Experience culinary excellence at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Michelin chefs host live masterclasses in Abu Dhabi

2m read
Expat wins Big Ticket after 30 yrs, proves wife wrong

Expat wins Big Ticket after 30 yrs, proves wife wrong

2m read
From date contests to camel shows, the annual event honours Emirati culture and craftsmanship.

Tradition meets innovation at Al Dhafra Festival

3m read