Muse set to electrify Abu Dhabi with a 2026 concert
Keep your finger on the mouse and your eyes glued to your computer screen, because this going to get competitive.
Muse – the legendary rock band with an electronic edge– is coming to the UAE next year, and the tickets are about to go on sale.
The UK musicians’ gig is happening on Feb 4, 2026 at Etihad Arena, so you can start those jumping jacks already; you’ve got time to build up stamina for the high energy concert that’s going to have you head banging and singing along.
Muse - Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme, and Dominic Howard – has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.
Its song catalogue includes hits like Supermassive Black Hole, Uprising, Starlight, and Madness. And if you like covers, there’s I’m Feeling Good.
The tickets to the concert will be on presale for Mastercard holders between noon, Nov 10 and noon, Nov 12 (GST).
The Live Nation presale, meanwhile, will take place between Nov 11 at noon and noon on Nov 13.
General sales will take place from Nov 13 at noon.
The genre-bending musicians are coming to the city. Are you ready to party?
