Tickets for LANY's show in Dubai go on sale in October

There will be fan favourites interspersed with singles from the latest album
It’s finally happening. LANY, the US-born pop band is coming to the UAE – and you are invited to the gig.
The musicians behind ILYSB and Malibu Nights will play at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Friday, Jan 23, as part of the Soft by LANY world tour.
The group is known for its nostalgic lure even though it creates modern sound.
The tickets are going up for sale this month – on the 24th of October at 10am to be exact. You can sign up to Live Nation for sale now.
As for what you can expect – there will be fan favourites interspersed with singles from the latest album. And the show promises to be electric too, with stunning visuals.
LANY, which came together in 2014, is an acronym for Los Angeles, New York. Band members include the charismatic guitarist and lead vocalist Paul Jason Klein and drummer Jake Clifford Goss.
