Telangana road accident: 19 dead as RTC bus collides with concrete-laden truck

A devastating head-on collision on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway in Telangana’s Rangareddy district has claimed the lives of at least 19 people and left several others injured, according to local media reports. The horrifying crash occurred early Monday morning, around 6.30am, near Mirzaguda village in the Chevella mandal, approximately 60 km from Hyderabad.
The accident involved a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus traveling from Tandur toward Hyderabad and a concrete-laden tipper truck coming from the opposite direction.
Eyewitness accounts and police officials state that passengers in the front rows were crushed, with some buried under the spilled material. The deceased tragically include the drivers of both vehicles, as well as several women and, according to local media, a ten-month-old infant and the baby's mother. The bus was reportedly carrying around 70 passengers, many of whom were employees and students returning to the city after the weekend.
Emergency rescue teams, including police and local personnel, quickly mobilized, rushing the injured to the Chevella Government Hospital. Due to the severity of the injuries sustained by many, several critically wounded individuals are being immediately transported to hospitals in Hyderabad for advanced medical care. Authorities caution that the death toll may still rise.
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the tragedy. He immediately directed top officials, including the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, to oversee relief measures.
The Chief Minister also called for ministers in the vicinity to rush to the accident site and monitor the situation directly, and tasked the District Collector with intensifying all relief and rescue operations.
The exact cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
