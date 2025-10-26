The tragedy occurred in the early hours of October 24 near Chinna Tekuru village in Kurnool district, when a sleeper bus carrying 44 passengers ran over a two-wheeler that had already met with an accident on the highway. The impact caused the bike’s fuel tank to burst, triggering a massive blaze that engulfed the bus.

Dubai: Andhra Pradesh police have confirmed that the two men on a motorbike involved in the horrific Bengaluru-bound bus fire, which killed 19 passengers, were drunk at the time of the accident.

Kurnool Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Koya Praveen said forensic tests had confirmed that both men — identified as Siva Shankar and Erri Swamy — were inebriated. “We just received the forensic confirmation that the two bike-borne persons were drunk,” he said. Though police had suspected this earlier, confirmation awaited lab results.

Shortly after resuming their journey, the bike skidded on the wet, rain-slick road. Shankar hit the divider and died on the spot, while Swamy sustained minor injuries. Pulling his friend to the roadside, Swamy reportedly planned to move the fallen bike when tragedy struck — the Hyderabad–Bengaluru private bus approached at speed, ran over the two-wheeler, and dragged it for several metres.

According to investigators, the two friends had left Lakshmipuram village around 2 a.m. on a Pulsar bike. They stopped at an HP petrol station near the Kia showroom at 2:24 a.m. to refuel — a CCTV video from the station later went viral, showing Shankar riding rashly and appearing under the influence of alcohol.

The Kurnool police have urged commuters to exercise caution on highways, particularly during the night and rainy conditions. “This entire tragedy could have been avoided,” DIG Praveen said. “It started with a drunk ride — and ended with 19 innocent lives lost in the flames.”

The body of Siva Shankar was found about 200 metres away from where the bus caught fire. Forensic teams collected samples from the site to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Police said the bus driver has been charged with negligent driving, pending further investigation into whether excessive speed contributed to the accident. The vehicle’s black box and CCTV footage are being examined to determine its speed at the time of impact.

“The video footage and Swamy’s statement validated what the bus driver had told us — that the motorcycle was already lying on the road when the bus ran over it,” Patil said. “The driver failed to notice it in the darkness, leading to the horrific chain reaction.”

Kurnool Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil said that Swamy, terrified by what had happened, fled the scene and went back to his native Tuggali village. He was later traced and detained by police, whose questioning confirmed crucial details about the double accident.

Out of 44 passengers, 19 — including two children — were burnt alive. The remaining 27, including both drivers, escaped by breaking the glass windows and jumping out. Survivors described scenes of chaos as the fire spread rapidly, leaving little time for rescue.

Friction and leaking fuel caused the bike to explode, setting the bus ablaze within seconds. The bus, with most passengers asleep, was engulfed in flames before anyone could react.

