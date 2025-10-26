GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Andhra bus tragedy: Drunk bikers behind fire that killed 19

Investigators confirm alcohol, speed and rain-soaked roads caused Andhra’s deadly bus fire

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
The tragedy occurred in the early hours of October 24 near Chinna Tekuru village in Kurnool distric
The tragedy occurred in the early hours of October 24 near Chinna Tekuru village in Kurnool distric
IANS

Dubai: Andhra Pradesh police have confirmed that the two men on a motorbike involved in the horrific Bengaluru-bound bus fire, which killed 19 passengers, were drunk at the time of the accident.

The tragedy occurred in the early hours of October 24 near Chinna Tekuru village in Kurnool district, when a sleeper bus carrying 44 passengers ran over a two-wheeler that had already met with an accident on the highway. The impact caused the bike’s fuel tank to burst, triggering a massive blaze that engulfed the bus.

Kurnool Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Koya Praveen said forensic tests had confirmed that both men — identified as Siva Shankar and Erri Swamy — were inebriated. “We just received the forensic confirmation that the two bike-borne persons were drunk,” he said. Though police had suspected this earlier, confirmation awaited lab results.

Sequence of events

According to investigators, the two friends had left Lakshmipuram village around 2 a.m. on a Pulsar bike. They stopped at an HP petrol station near the Kia showroom at 2:24 a.m. to refuel — a CCTV video from the station later went viral, showing Shankar riding rashly and appearing under the influence of alcohol.

Shortly after resuming their journey, the bike skidded on the wet, rain-slick road. Shankar hit the divider and died on the spot, while Swamy sustained minor injuries. Pulling his friend to the roadside, Swamy reportedly planned to move the fallen bike when tragedy struck — the Hyderabad–Bengaluru private bus approached at speed, ran over the two-wheeler, and dragged it for several metres.

Friction and leaking fuel caused the bike to explode, setting the bus ablaze within seconds. The bus, with most passengers asleep, was engulfed in flames before anyone could react.

Horror on the highway

Out of 44 passengers, 19 — including two children — were burnt alive. The remaining 27, including both drivers, escaped by breaking the glass windows and jumping out. Survivors described scenes of chaos as the fire spread rapidly, leaving little time for rescue.

Kurnool Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil said that Swamy, terrified by what had happened, fled the scene and went back to his native Tuggali village. He was later traced and detained by police, whose questioning confirmed crucial details about the double accident.

“The video footage and Swamy’s statement validated what the bus driver had told us — that the motorcycle was already lying on the road when the bus ran over it,” Patil said. “The driver failed to notice it in the darkness, leading to the horrific chain reaction.”

Investigation and charges

Police said the bus driver has been charged with negligent driving, pending further investigation into whether excessive speed contributed to the accident. The vehicle’s black box and CCTV footage are being examined to determine its speed at the time of impact.

The body of Siva Shankar was found about 200 metres away from where the bus caught fire. Forensic teams collected samples from the site to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Authorities also noted that the region had experienced heavy rains in preceding days, leaving highways wet and slippery. “It was a tragic combination of alcohol, poor visibility, and unsafe road conditions,” a police official said.

The Kurnool police have urged commuters to exercise caution on highways, particularly during the night and rainy conditions. “This entire tragedy could have been avoided,” DIG Praveen said. “It started with a drunk ride — and ended with 19 innocent lives lost in the flames.”

-- Inputs from IANS

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
crimeindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

File photo of Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh

India to supply food via Dubai hub, says CM Naidu

3m read
A view of the burnt bus after several people died after a collision near Kurnool on Friday, October 24, 2025.

How midnight collision in Andhra Pradesh turned deadly

3m read
Abu Dhabi Hindu temple’s ‘Fairy Tale’ wins global award

Abu Dhabi Hindu temple’s ‘Fairy Tale’ wins global award

3m read
A look at how ChatGPT is now all-pervasive, photo for illustrative purposes alone

Teen arrest: ChatGPT search 'How do I kill my friend'

1m read