Dubai launches permit for residential parking shades

New service aims to protect safety and preserve neighbourhood look
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a new permit service for installing parking shades in residential neighbourhoods. The permit applies only to designated and properly reserved parking spaces and is available through the RTA website. Applications are processed through approved contracting companies using a unified digital portal, which coordinates approvals from all relevant authorities.
The move comes in response to residents’ feedback, particularly concerns about rising summer temperatures and the increasing number of vehicles in residential communities. RTA says the new service is part of its wider efforts to improve quality of life while maintaining Dubai’s urban and visual appeal.
Arif Shakri, Director of Right-of-Way at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said the rules for parking shades focus on safety and smooth movement.
“The shades must not affect pedestrian movement or disrupt traffic flow,” he said. “They should not block traffic signs, interfere with infrastructure or utility lines, and must follow the approved design and colour standards. The installation must also be temporary, allowing removal if needed for development, maintenance, or emergencies.”
Shakri also urged owners of new residential units and those planning construction to respect the right-of-way and ensure their installations meet RTA standards. He stressed that compliance is essential to help Dubai remain one of the world’s most advanced and visually refined cities.
Shakri added that the new permit service aims to make the installation process smoother while ensuring parking shades meet technical requirements. The goal is to preserve the emirate’s look, protect pedestrian and traffic safety, and prevent interference with road signs and public infrastructure.
