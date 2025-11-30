GOLD/FOREX
Martyrs’ sacrifices guiding beacon for future generations: Fujairah Ruler

Fujairah Ruler says martyrs’ legacy will inspire generations to serve the nation

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.
Fujairah: His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, affirmed that the sacrifices of the UAE’s martyrs are not a passing memory, but a guiding beacon for future generations, teaching them that love of the homeland is a pledge fulfilled and a responsibility carried.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi said in a statement marking Commemoration Day, observed annually on 30th November, that the occasion represents a moment of pride and dignity, and a tribute to the enduring sacrifices made by the sons of the UAE, who offered their blood in defence of the nation, its dignity and the justice of its mission.

Sheikh Hamad said that the day goes beyond recalling names, serving instead as a reminder of the noble values reflected in the martyrs - courage, loyalty and dedication to the homeland and its leadership. He explained that they departed with a deep belief that nations rise through unwavering commitment to principles and sincerity in action, becoming honourable examples whose sacrifices the nation deeply values.

He said that the founding fathers envisioned the UAE as an oasis of security, peace, justice and humanity, and that the country’s loyal sons affirmed that peace is safeguarded by strong hearts and unwavering determination.

The Ruler of Fujairah concluded by underscoring that the sacrifices of the martyrs will never be lost, as their blood strengthened the foundations of the nation and contributed to its security, stability and prosperity. He affirmed that the UAE’s leadership and people will continue to honour them by protecting the homeland and upholding its dignity and pride.

Commemoration-DayFujairah

