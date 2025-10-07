Thriving together: Inside Ras Al Khaimah’s inclusive education system

This effort is not in isolation. It forms part of the UAE’s broader national outlook where frameworks like UAE Vision 2031 and Centennial 2071 call for inclusive, high-quality education and equal opportunities for all students, regardless of gender, background, or ability. These goals uphold education as part of a child’s fundamental human rights and Ras Al Khaimah is delivering on that promise, not only through celebration, but through regulation and sustained support. These ambitions were highlighted this year at the 19th annual RAK Awards for Educational Excellence, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who called education “the strength and character of our nation” and “the path to opportunity”.