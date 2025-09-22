Dubai's Zabeel Park to host spectacular Navratri Utsav with Dandiya Nights 2025

Celebrate Navratri with live music and dance in Dubai
Dubai: Get ready to twirl and sway as the vibrant spirit of Navratri takes over Dubai. The much-anticipated 'Navratri Utsav - Dandiya Nights 2025' is set to light up the Zabeel Park Amphitheatre for two unforgettable evenings of Garba, Dandiya, and cultural celebration on Friday, September 26, and Saturday, September 27.
From 7pm to 11.30pm, the amphitheatre will be transformed into a dazzling spectacle of traditional dance and music. The event promises to be a feast for the senses, bringing together the rhythmic energy of Garba and Dandiya, enchanting live music, and a beautifully curated cultural experience.
The highlight of the two-night festival is the live performance by the acclaimed "Gujrati Shakira", Anita Sharma and the Rockers. Known for their soulful and energetic renditions that have captivated Navratri audiences for over 10 years, the band is set to deliver an electrifying performance that will have everyone on their feet.
Adding an extra layer of elegance and sparkle to the festivities will be the celebrity guest host, 'Queen of Garba' Simran Ahuja. Her presence is sure to elevate the grand celebration and keep the energy high throughout the night.
Attendees can look forward to a complete festive experience with an array of food and Dandiya stalls available inside the venue, ensuring that every need is met. Please note that outside food and beverages are not permitted.
Tickets for the event are non-refundable. Children up to three years of age can enter for free. It is important to remember that the event ticket does not include the entrance fee for Zabeel Park itself, which must be purchased separately. The park entrance ticket link is available at their website.
For any enquiries, you can call 050 654 9100.
Getting there:
By car: Drive south on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), take Exit 48, and follow the signs to the park's entrance.
By taxi: The Zabeel Park Amphitheatre is a well-known destination, and most taxi drivers in Dubai will be familiar with the location.
By Metro: The nearest metro station is MAX (previously known as Al Jafliya Metro Station).
