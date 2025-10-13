Now this, is what you call a whole vibe, located on the rooftop W. On one side, you’ve got the glittering Marina skyline and Palm Jumeirah fronds; on the other, the Arabian Gulf stretching endlessly, with sunsets so golden they could melt your glass. Fairy-lit palms, sunkissed lounges, and fiery orange booths make it feel like Miami met Dubai and decided to stay for the weekend. Come midweek, it’s a laid-back haven for sunset chats; come Friday, it’s a full-blown party playground. Choose your timing — SoBe shifts from chill to thrill in a heartbeat.