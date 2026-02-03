UAE weather forecast: Cloudy skies and humid nights with possible rain showers

Partly cloudy conditions today, with low clouds forming over some eastern areas
Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience fair to partly cloudy conditions today, with low clouds forming over some eastern areas and humidity increasing overnight and into Wednesday morning along parts of the coast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
Light to moderate northeasterly to southeasterly winds are forecast, occasionally strengthening to around 30 km per hour, while sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, the NCM said in its daily bulletin
Temperatures are expected to reach up to 31 degrees Celsius in inland areas, around 29 degrees along the coast and islands, and about 22 degrees in mountainous regions, with cooler lows overnight.
Looking ahead, Wednesday is forecast to be fair to partly cloudy, with cloud cover at times over northern and eastern areas and a chance of light rainfall. Temperatures are set to rise, while humidity will increase overnight, particularly over western areas. Winds are expected to shift from southeasterly to north-westerly, freshening at sea and making conditions rough at times in the Arabian Gulf.
On Thursday, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected in northern and eastern areas, with a chance of rainfall and a drop in temperatures over western regions. Humidity is forecast to increase overnight into Friday morning over coastal and inland areas, with a possibility of mist formation. Sea conditions are expected to be rough early before easing by evening.
Friday and Saturday are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds over eastern areas and a continued chance of light rainfall. Humid conditions may lead to fog or mist formation overnight and in the early morning hours, while seas are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
