Woman falls from Bengaluru hotel while trying to escape police inspection

21-year-old slipped from fourth-floor drainpipe after complaints triggered late-night raid
A 21-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after falling from a fourth-floor hotel balcony in Bengaluru while allegedly attempting to climb down a drainpipe to escape a late-night police check.
According to a complaint filed by her father, the woman was at Sea Esta Lodge in Brookefield with seven friends on Sunday. The group had booked three rooms and were partying from around 1 am till nearly 5 am, NDTV reported.
Local residents, disturbed by noise and shouting, reportedly called the 112 helpline, prompting police to visit the lodge. Officers are said to have reprimanded the group for causing inconvenience to neighbours. There are also unconfirmed allegations that money was demanded from the men present.
Soon after the police visit, the woman allegedly panicked and tried to climb down from the balcony using a drainpipe. She lost her grip and fell, sustaining severe injuries. Her friends rushed her to a hospital, where she remains in serious condition.
Based on the father’s complaint, police have registered a case against the owner of Sea Esta Lodge for alleged negligence, stating that proper safety measures were not in place on the balcony. The complaint also seeks a detailed inquiry involving the woman’s friends, hotel staff and the police personnel who were on duty at the time.
Police officials said a full investigation is underway to determine the sequence of events and establish responsibility.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox