Woman falls from Bengaluru hotel while trying to escape police inspection

Local residents, disturbed by noise and shouting, reportedly called the 112 helpline, prompting police to visit the lodge. Officers are said to have reprimanded the group for causing inconvenience to neighbours. There are also unconfirmed allegations that money was demanded from the men present.

According to a complaint filed by her father, the woman was at Sea Esta Lodge in Brookefield with seven friends on Sunday. The group had booked three rooms and were partying from around 1 am till nearly 5 am, NDTV reported.

Based on the father’s complaint, police have registered a case against the owner of Sea Esta Lodge for alleged negligence, stating that proper safety measures were not in place on the balcony. The complaint also seeks a detailed inquiry involving the woman’s friends, hotel staff and the police personnel who were on duty at the time.

Soon after the police visit, the woman allegedly panicked and tried to climb down from the balcony using a drainpipe. She lost her grip and fell, sustaining severe injuries. Her friends rushed her to a hospital, where she remains in serious condition.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.