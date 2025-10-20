2 dead after cargo plane slides off runway into sea in Hong Kong

Authorities probing how the airport service vehicle fell into the sea
At least two people were reportedly killed early Monday after a cargo plane veered off the runway at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) and ended up in the sea, officials confirmed.
According to the Civil Aviation Department (CAD), the Boeing cargo aircraft — was arriving from Dubai when the incident occurred around 3:50 am local time.
The plane reportedly overshot the runway during landing amid low visibility and wet conditions, before skidding into the adjacent waters off Lantau Island.
Photos and videos circulating on social media show the massive cargo jet partially submerged, its tail section visibly damaged and rising above the waterline as rescue crews worked nearby.
Police said two airport ground staff were killed when their service vehicle was struck and plunged into the sea during the incident.
The aircraft’s four crew members — including the pilot — were rescued by airport fire and rescue teams and transported to North Lantau Hospital, where they are receiving treatment for minor injuries.
The Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) said emergency response units were deployed immediately after the control tower lost communication with the aircraft moments after touchdown.
The runway involved has been temporarily closed while investigators and recovery teams work to secure the wreckage.
According to the AAHK's website, 12 cargo flights have been cancelled throughout Monday so far.
There were no indications passenger flights were affected.
The Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department has launched a formal investigation into the cause of the crash, focussing on possible contributing factors such as weather conditions, runway surface friction, and mechanical or pilot error.
HKIA, one of the world’s busiest air cargo hubs, experienced several flight delays and diversions following the accident. Airport operations are expected to be partially restored later Monday as one of the two runways remains operational.
The tragedy marks one of the most serious aviation incidents in Hong Kong in recent years and has reignited discussions on safety measures for night cargo operations at the airport’s busy logistics terminals.
