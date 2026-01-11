Bublik powers into top 10 ahead of Australian Open after Hong Kong win

Bublik overpowers world No 7 Musetti 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 to start his season in style
Adelaide: Alexander Bublik won the Hong Kong Open in straight sets on Sunday, a victory that will propel the Kazakhstan player into the world's top 10 for the first time, just days before the Australian Open.
Bublik overpowered the world No 7 Lorenzo Musetti from Italy 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 to start his season in style.
The 28-year-old carried on his momentum from a breakthrough 2025, where he won four titles to reach a career-high 11th in the rankings.
"I have no words," said Bublik after winning in 98 minutes for his fifth ATP Tour title since June.
"I mean, the only goal for this season was towards the top 10 and the first week I am winning the title."
Bublik lost in the first round at the Australian Open a year ago and had slumped from 37th to 82nd in the rankings a couple of months later.
This year's opening Grand Slam begins at Melbourne Park next Sunday.
"I mean, top 10, if you told me that last April, I would never have believed you," said Bublik.
"But for me, standing here is a big pleasure and I hope to continue the same way."
Bublik lifted trophies in Halle, Gstaad, Kitzbuhel and Hangzhou in the second half of 2025 and dropped just one set in Hong Kong
Musetti continued an unwanted run as he lost his seventh ATP final in a row going back to his last win, at Naples in 2022.
Despite his defeat, Musetti will climb above Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime into the top five in the rankings for the first time on Monday.
He will be the third Italian to achieve the feat after Jannik Sinner and Adriano Panatta.
