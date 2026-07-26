US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know this evening (July 26)

Flight updates, travel advisories and the latest military developments across the region
Dubai: The US-Iran conflict continues to shape travel and security across the region. Here's a roundup of the key developments this evening, including the latest on flights, the Strait of Hormuz and military activity in the Middle East.
Iranian media on Sunday reported that an oil tanker exploded after allegedly striking a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz after deviating from a shipping route designated by Tehran.
Lebanon's army on Sunday condemned ongoing Israeli military activities in the country's south that it said were preventing its full deployment under a framework deal reached with Israel last month.
"Israeli occupation forces continue their attacks and violations of current understandings and of international laws through the systematic destruction and bulldozing of homes, bombardment and sweeps with automatic weapons in several southern areas," an army statement said.
Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Sunday said they downed a Saudi drone over the northwest of Yemen, a day after the Yemeni group claimed it attacked oil facilities in the Gulf kingdom.
The Houthi's military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group "successfully shot down a Turkish-made... armed reconnaissance drone belonging to the Saudi enemy while it was conducting hostile operations".
Iran said it has halted retaliatory attacks in the region after the United States stopped its strikes on the country for the past two nights.
"These attacks continued until two nights ago, but over the past two nights the Americans have stopped their attacks," said army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia. "Since... our strategy has essentially been retaliatory, we have also halted our retaliatory operations."
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has received a report of suspicious activity involving a tanker in the southern Red Sea.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has fired warning shots at six vessels over the past 24 hours as they attempted to transit the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian state television.
The broadcaster reported the ships were halted after allegedly straying "outside the designated route" set by Tehran.
Iran's army warned on Sunday that the Middle East war would widen if the United States chose to press ahead with attacks on the Islamic republic, ahead of the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington.
"I believe that if the Americans once again fall for the Zionists' deception, or move in line with them, and insist on continuing the war, particularly through air strikes, geographically this will expand further," army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia told state television.
Iran said progress was made during talks with Oman on managing traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, while discussions between the two sides continue.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iranian and Omani deputy foreign ministers held talks in Tehran on Friday and Saturday, focusing on safe shipping operations in the strategic waterway.
Travellers flying to and from the UAE on Sunday, July 26, 2026, are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as some regional routes continue to face cancellations, delays and schedule changes amid ongoing regional tensions.
While UAE airports remain operational, airlines have urged passengers to monitor official updates, stay in contact with carriers and allow extra time for check-in, security and immigration procedures.
Arrive at least three hours before departure
Expect longer security and immigration processing times
Reach boarding gates at least 60 minutes before departure
Allow extra time for traffic delays
Use the Dubai Metro where possible, especially for Emirates Terminal 3
Passengers are also encouraged to use online check-in, airline apps, early baggage drop and self-service kiosks to reduce waiting times.
Passengers should confirm flight status directly with airlines before leaving for the airport, as schedules may change at short notice.
Travellers should keep documents ready, arrive early and follow instructions from airlines and airport authorities.