Is Israel spying on US officials? Pentagon raises threat level to critical

According to NBC News, citing current and former US officials, the Pentagon’s Defence Intelligence Agency recently elevated Israel’s threat rating from “high” to “critical” following concerns that Israeli intelligence agencies were seeking information about sensitive US deliberations on the regional conflicts.

The assessment, described by officials as a seven-page document, reportedly details a series of incidents that heightened concerns inside the US defence establishment . Officials told NBC that Israeli intelligence activities were viewed as going beyond the level of espionage typically expected between allied nations.

Among the concerns cited by the newspaper were cases in which American defence personnel in Israel allegedly discovered software capable of monitoring communications on their devices. The report also referenced earlier incidents that US intelligence officials viewed as evidence of aggressive Israeli intelligence collection.

The disagreements became public earlier this week when Trump acknowledged a heated phone conversation with Netanyahu over Lebanon, while insisting that the two leaders still work well together.

Despite the reported threat-level increase, US officials told NBC there has been no indication that intelligence-sharing arrangements between the two countries have been curtailed.

The allegations also revive memories of one of the most damaging espionage disputes between the allies — the Jonathan Pollard affair. Pollard, a US Navy intelligence analyst, was arrested in 1985 for spying on behalf of Israel and later served 30 years in prison.

For now, the reported reassessment appears aimed primarily at increasing security precautions for American personnel interacting with Israeli counterparts. But the reports suggest that as Washington and Jerusalem diverge over Iran and Lebanon, intelligence concerns are becoming another source of strain in one of America’s closest strategic partnerships.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.