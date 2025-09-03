GOLD/FOREX
Oman and Bahrain seal pact to avoid double taxation

Agreement removes barriers caused by overlapping tax obligations

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The pact will also enhance cooperation in financial oversight and provide greater certainty for businesses operating in both countries.
Dubai: Oman has ratified an agreement with Bahrain aimed at avoiding double taxation and preventing tax evasion on income tax, in a move expected to bolster cross-border trade and investment.

The agreement, approved under Royal Decree No. 62 of 2025 by Sultan Haitham bin Tarek, underscores both nations’ commitment to deepening economic ties and creating a more transparent business environment.

By removing barriers caused by overlapping tax obligations, the agreement is designed to attract investment and promote sustainable growth across the Gulf.

The pact will also enhance cooperation in financial oversight and provide greater certainty for businesses operating in both countries, marking a new chapter in Omani-Bahraini economic relations.

