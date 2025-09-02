Oman seizes 209 school items over offensive imagery

School bags, pencil cases, water bottles featuring skulls and inappropriate symbols seized
Dubai: Oman’s Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has confiscated 209 school-related items, including bags, pencil cases, and water bottles, for displaying imagery deemed offensive to religious values and public morals, the Arabian Stories reported.
The seizures were carried out in the Wilayat of Suwaiq, North Al Batinah, where CPA inspectors targeted local school supply markets. Items featuring skull motifs and other inappropriate symbols were removed from circulation, officials said.
“This constitutes a clear violation of the Consumer Protection Law and its Executive Regulation and reflects our ongoing efforts to monitor and follow up on violators,” the CPA said. Judicial control officers led the campaign, which is part of a wider initiative to ensure market compliance and consumer safety.
Article 26 of the law’s executive regulation No.77 of 2017 prohibits circulating goods containing content offensive to religions, indecent imagery, or symbols contrary to public morals and customs. Shops found in violation were penalised, and all confiscated items were taken into custody.
The authority emphasised that inspections would continue as part of a proactive strategy to ensure safe markets, especially amid rising demand for school supplies ahead of the new academic year. Consumers are encouraged to report any violations through CPA’s official channels.
The campaign underscores Oman’s commitment to maintaining ethical standards in commerce while protecting families and children from exposure to inappropriate content.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox