GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Oman unveils 'Sahm', Middle East's first locally assembled strategic cargo drone

Sahm drone revolutionises cargo transport in remote areas

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Oman unveils 'Sahm', Middle East's first locally assembled strategic cargo drone

Dubai: Oman has launched “Sahm”, the Middle East’s first locally assembled strategic cargo drone, marking a new step in the sultanate’s push to develop advanced logistics and unmanned aviation capabilities, Oman news agency reported. 

The heavy-lift drone was unveiled at the Military Technological College during the “Sky Bridge” event, held under the patronage of Eng. Saeed bin Hamood Al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. Senior defence officials and industry representatives attended the launch.

Sahm is designed for long-range cargo missions and can carry up to 250 kilograms over distances of up to 300 kilometres, making it suitable for transporting supplies to remote and hard-to-reach areas.

During the launch, the drone completed a demonstration flight carrying 100 kilograms of medical supplies over a distance of about 100 kilometres, successfully navigating mountainous terrain to Al Jabal Al Akhdar.

In parallel, Oman also announced the Middle East’s first operational drone cargo service for the oil and gas sector. Led by Omani drone company ESBAAR, in partnership with Sinan Advanced Industries and Masar Petroleum, the service aims to speed up the delivery of critical equipment to remote energy sites.

The first operation saw the drone “Alfak 10” transport emergency equipment and spare parts over 137 kilometres in 1 hour and 23 minutes, cutting several hours off the journey compared with road transport.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai’s night sky comes alive! Global Village stuns with its biggest drone show of Season 30.

Global Village wows with Dubai’s biggest drone show

3m read
The park is hosting what organisers are calling Season 30's most spectacular drone show yet, and it's happening at 7.15pm on Friday, January 10.

Global Village to host its biggest drone show tonight

3m read
A rare behind-the-scenes look at how Ras Al Khaimah plans its biggest fireworks show yet (Pictured used for illustrative purposes).

A 400m Phoenix in the Sky? Inside RAK’s NYE show

3m read
Vinícius Júnior buys Tiger Sky Tower penthouse in Dubai

Vinícius Júnior buys Tiger Sky Tower penthouse in Dubai

2m read