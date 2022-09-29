In today’s ultra-competitive and driven world, education still reigns supreme in one-way, shape, or form. However, the look, feel, concept and flow may vary with the demands and circumstances of the world. One thing we have always known is that education must be meaningful to truly be of value. It is ASCS Al Layyah’s mission to seek a stake in the desire of families to acquire this meaningful education that nurtures both the academic, as well as the spiritual, social, and emotional well-being of their children.
Today’s students are the reflective leaders of tomorrow, hence, they must navigate the new world with soft skills and strategies such as tolerance, empathy, adaptability, responsibility, time management, creative and collaborative thinking, as well as the desire to seek relevance. ASCS strives to endow our students with these skills, coupled with technical abilities, via our ethos-based curriculum, which provides opportunities for them to exercise and develop, and seamlessly mould coveted personality traits to effectuate virtuous leaders of tomorrow.
Students are immersed in an environment that appeals to their natural inquisitiveness and are stimulated to yearn for authentic connections through projects rooted in creative and critical thinking. This aims to further facilitate our goal of ensuring that students adopt the pursuit of acquiring knowledge as a life-long endeavor, as we continue to craft an environment that empowers a generation of digital natives, who have the world at their fingertips, to traverse and lead with a moral compass, underpinned by Islamic values.
ASCS Al Layyah promotes personalised instruction geared towards supporting learners where they are and guiding them to higher levels through independence-building lessons and activities. Every day, students are required to collaborate, solve, and peer reflect on cross-curricular topics, such as math equations that another group of students had initiated, or visit the world of imaginative play which encourages primary students to conduct activities, read about it in English class, or find future culinary specialists exploring healthy food choices at the Innovation Kitchen Laboratory.
It is the labour of love that shines through the strategically and carefully curated lessons that are delivered to our students. We aim to instill the passion for learning in our students, and realise that success goes beyond books and paper.
As our values state; all of us, individually and collectively, work hard to ensure that our students develop a sense of purpose, character, transferability of skills, and assimilate the knowledge essential to become morally responsible leaders.