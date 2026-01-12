When office rumours become trauma: How to protect your peace and power at work

Dubai-based Lily (name changed on request) recalls how rumours began multiplying when she stepped into a new role and received visible support from her manager. “The visibility and support were misinterpreted by members of other departments, who just began spreading slander,” she says. Matters escalated when she was wrongly accused of claiming personal items — perfumes and lipsticks — and inappropriate rumours about her with her manager began to circulate. The situation became so serious that she was questioned directly by the CEO. “The environment became unbearable, and I chose to resign,” she says.