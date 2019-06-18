Damaged hull of the civilian vessel M/V Kokuka Courageous in the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The 32 Filipino crew members of the two tankers that were suspectedly attacked in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday who are now in the UAE are safe and unharmed, the Philippine envoy said.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Hjayceelyn Quintana in a statement on Tuesday said she recently met with the 11 Filipino seamen of the MT Front Altair and the 21 Filipino Seamen of the MT Kokuka Courageous in two separate meetings to check on their condition through the kind assistance of UAE authorities.

“Ambassador Quintana is happy to report that all Filipino seafarers are unharmed and in good condition. The seafarers are appreciative of the concern extended to them by the Philippine government and all those involved in their rescue,” the statement read.

An oil tanker is seen after it was attacked at the Gulf of Oman, in waters between Gulf Arab states and Iran, June 13, 2019.

“The manning agencies are now looking after the crews’ well-being and are dealing with their repatriation.”

The Norwegian-owned oil tanker’s crew members arrived in Dubai after two days in Iran.

According to reports, the suspected attacks happened early morning Thursday about 40 kilometres off the southern coast of Iran.

Loaded with naphtha from the UAE, the Front Altair called for help as its cargo of flammable chemicals caught fire.

The Kokuka Courageous, meanwhile, which carried methanol from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, radioed for help a while later.

The US Navy’s USS Bainbridge rescued up 21 mariners from the Kokuka Courageous who stayed overnight on the destroyer before returning to their vessel on Friday to help as it was towed to Fujairah.