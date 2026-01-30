A new dining and leisure hub opens at this UAE UNESCO heritage site

Two architectural structures provide elevated viewpoints within the oasis. An observatory tower rises 22 metres above ground and offers panoramic views across the surrounding palm groves. The Palm Canopy Walkway, elevated up to four metres, allows visitors to move through the trees and experience the landscape from above.

The opening aligns with the emirate’s Tourism Strategy 2030, which targets 520,000 overnight leisure hotel guests in the Al Ain region by the end of the decade. The project has been developed in coordination with Al Ain Municipality and the Ruler’s Representative of the Al Ain Region Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

