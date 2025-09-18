Cardi B is expecting fourth child with NFL star Stefon Diggs

The rapper and Grammy winner says she’s embracing this new chapter with positivity
Cardi B just gave fans a major life update: she’s expecting a baby with her boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs.
"Yes, I am having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs. I'm excited. I'm happy," Cardi shared during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings. This will be her first child with Stefon, adding to her brood of three.
The rapper and Grammy winner says she’s embracing this new chapter with positivity, balancing both her personal and professional milestones.
"I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work [for my new album]. But I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby, me and my man, we're very supportive of each other," she revealed. Cardi is set to drop her new album Am I the Drama? on September 19.
She also credited Stefon for being her rock, highlighting how their shared drive and values make their relationship click.
"We are like in the same space in our careers... I feel like we're really great and one of the best at what we do. And me and him think the same way, like yeah we're one of the greatest but what's next?" she said. "We're never like comfortable. We just want to keep doing [work]."
Beyond ambition, Cardi says Stefon makes her feel safe and confident.
"He just makes me feel safe, and very confident, and very like strong," she shared.
She opened up about the challenges behind the scenes, too: "I mean, like, two weeks ago I was literally having a panic attack. I was, like, crying and crying and crying, just because I was just getting really nervous with you know, the whole album rollout. People were coming at me very hard. You know, sometimes people love you, people hate you. And people [were] just saying very mean things about me... He makes me feel very confident. Feeling safe is feeling confident."
Cardi B’s fans now have more to celebrate than just her music — they can look forward to the rapper’s new album and her growing family.
