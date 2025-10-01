Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's feud explodes as their children get dragged in:'Your hate and jealousy is so deep...'

Earlier this week, Minaj had taken potshots at Cardi B's Billboard success
Twitter is the battlefield. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s feud shows no signs of cooling, and their latest spat has taken an ugly personal turn with both rappers dragging each other’s children into the crossfire. The tweets are becoming far more aggressive, profane, filled with expletives and accusations, with either side not sparing the other.
Earlier this week, Minaj mocked Cardi, calling her 'Barney Dangerous'. criticising her album sales, and taking aim at the lyrics on Cardi’s track “Magnet.” The match was lit, and Minaj hit out at Cardi and her daughter Kulture, tweeting: “Barney B & Kulture vulture.” She later followed up with another post, “Kulture vulture you ugly too.”
At one point, furious Cardi wrote on Twitter, "It's your son's birthday, why are you dedicating essays to me? Go to Chuckie Cheese." In another series of tweets, Cardi also mentioned that Minaj got upset about an album that she wasn't even mentioned in, warning her to not bring her children into the feud.
Cardi also fired back swiftly, defending her daughter and accusing Nicki of spreading hate. She also took aim at Minaj's son, referencing unverified claims about his health — a move that stirred even more controversy online. "Your hate is so deep and nasty, you are jealous of everyone's happiness," she wrote.
The back-and-forth escalated with Cardi tweeting an apology addressed directly to Nicki’s son, affectionately called “Papa Bear,” suggesting he shouldn’t be blamed for his mother’s behaviour. Minaj retaliated once again, doubling down on the insults and reigniting speculation about a so-called “hex.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox