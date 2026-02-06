Why Margot Robbie wore a dress made of hair to the Wuthering Heights premiere

Designer Dilara Findikoglu revealed the secrets behind the dress
Margot Robbie turned up to the Wuthering Heights London premiere in a custom dress by designer Dilara Findikoglu that used real human hair in its design.
The see-through corset dress had olive green braids of real hair forming an outer corset, with small hair flowers placed across the outfit. The cream-coloured base had thin strips running down to the floor and corset ties down the back that looked like a spine.
Robbie talked about why the dress included hair on the red carpet. "It's inspired by this bracelet," she said to Who What Wear, showing her left wrist where she wore a copy of Charlotte Brontë's Victorian mourning bracelet. The original was thought to be made from the hair of Charlotte's sisters, Anne and Emily Brontë.
"It was a Victorian thing to make jewellery out of hair of loved ones," Robbie said, talking about the old customs from the 1800s.
The actress wore two old Boucheron brooches, one on a braided hair choker and another on the front of the dress. Both had yellow gold, with one featuring rubies and diamonds, the other with red garnets and diamonds.
Jessica McCormack made two special pieces for the look: garnet, pearl and diamond earrings and a four-carat ruby ring. Her hair was tied in a low bun with curls around her face, and her makeup was simple and natural.
Findikoglu, a British-Turkish designer known for making corsets, has created outfits for Robbie before. The look was put together by stylist Andrew Mukamal.
