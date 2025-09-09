Ethiopia unveils Africa’s largest dam, a symbol of power and pride

Ethiopia inaugurated the Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD) on Tuesday, hailing it as a project of historic proportions that promises to reshape the nation’s energy future. Towering 145 metres high and stretching nearly two kilometres across the Blue Nile near the Sudanese border, the $4-billion hydroelectric megastructure is designed to hold 74 billion cubic metres of water and generate 5,000 megawatts of electricity—more than double Ethiopia’s current capacity.

For Ethiopia, where nearly 45 per cent of its 130 million citizens lack electricity, the GERD is more than an energy project: it is a rare unifying symbol in a country fractured by ongoing conflicts. The inauguration was marked by a dazzling display of lanterns, lasers and drones lighting up the night sky with slogans such as “geopolitical rise” and “a leap into the future.”

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed toured the site alongside Kenyan President William Ruto, Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and African Union chief Mahmoud Ali Youssouf. Abiy has long championed the GERD as a cornerstone of his rule, framing it as Ethiopia’s ticket to industrialisation, regional influence, and energy independence.