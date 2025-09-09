Ethiopia unveils Africa’s largest dam, a symbol of power and pride

The dam offers new hope for Ethiopians facing frequent blackouts and energy shortages
Ethiopia inaugurated the Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD) on Tuesday, hailing it as a project of historic proportions that promises to reshape the nation’s energy future. Towering 145 metres high and stretching nearly two kilometres across the Blue Nile near the Sudanese border, the $4-billion hydroelectric megastructure is designed to hold 74 billion cubic metres of water and generate 5,000 megawatts of electricity—more than double Ethiopia’s current capacity.
For Ethiopia, where nearly 45 per cent of its 130 million citizens lack electricity, the GERD is more than an energy project: it is a rare unifying symbol in a country fractured by ongoing conflicts. The inauguration was marked by a dazzling display of lanterns, lasers and drones lighting up the night sky with slogans such as “geopolitical rise” and “a leap into the future.”
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed toured the site alongside Kenyan President William Ruto, Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and African Union chief Mahmoud Ali Youssouf. Abiy has long championed the GERD as a cornerstone of his rule, framing it as Ethiopia’s ticket to industrialisation, regional influence, and energy independence.
Yet the project has stirred diplomatic tensions with Egypt and Sudan, who fear reduced Nile water flows that millions rely on. Negotiations have dragged on for years without a binding agreement on dam operations.
Analysts say the GERD could transform Ethiopia’s economy, powering industries, encouraging a shift to electric vehicles, and supplying energy to neighbouring countries through regional grids extending as far as Tanzania. For millions enduring frequent blackouts in Addis Ababa and beyond, the dam represents hope for a brighter, more electrified future—though its geopolitical ripples may be felt across Africa for decades.
