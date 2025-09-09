GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 40°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Africa

Seeking new life: Seven Algerian teens reach Spain on stolen vessel

Perilous crossing to Ibiza underscores rising wave of underage migration from North Africa

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Seeking new life: Seven Algerian teens reach Spain on stolen vessel
Screengrab

Dubai: Seven Algerian teenagers, aged between 14 and 17, made a dangerous escape this week, crossing the Mediterranean on a stolen boat in search of a new life in Europe.

The group is reported to have taken the vessel from a marina in Algiers before embarking on the perilous journey. After several hours at sea, they landed on the shores of Ibiza without any adult supervision.

Spanish authorities confirmed their arrival and are now assessing both their legal status and humanitarian needs.

The case has drawn renewed attention to the rising number of unaccompanied minors attempting risky crossings from North Africa to Europe, highlighting the desperation driving young migrants and the mounting challenges facing governments on both sides of the Mediterranean.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Stolen login credentials can lead to unauthorized transactions.

Revealed: Here's how most financial cyberattacks begin

2m read
Team Visma-Lease a bike's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (R) crosses the finish line to win ahead of Team Lidl-Trek's Italian rider Giulio Ciccone (L) during the second stage of the Vuelta a Espana, a 159,6 km race between Alba and Limone Piemonte, in Italy's Piemonte region, on August 24, 2025.

Visma bikes stolen at Vuelta while Axel Zingle retires

1m read
Image used for illustrative purposes only.

Stolen trucks resold: Court awards Dh250,000 to owner

1m read
Dubai court fines cleaner Dh9,500 in stolen phone case

Dubai court fines cleaner Dh9,500 in stolen phone case

1m read