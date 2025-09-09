Seeking new life: Seven Algerian teens reach Spain on stolen vessel

Perilous crossing to Ibiza underscores rising wave of underage migration from North Africa
Dubai: Seven Algerian teenagers, aged between 14 and 17, made a dangerous escape this week, crossing the Mediterranean on a stolen boat in search of a new life in Europe.
The group is reported to have taken the vessel from a marina in Algiers before embarking on the perilous journey. After several hours at sea, they landed on the shores of Ibiza without any adult supervision.
Spanish authorities confirmed their arrival and are now assessing both their legal status and humanitarian needs.
The case has drawn renewed attention to the rising number of unaccompanied minors attempting risky crossings from North Africa to Europe, highlighting the desperation driving young migrants and the mounting challenges facing governments on both sides of the Mediterranean.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox