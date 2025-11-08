Retire abroad without leaving UAE comforts — 10 countries to know

From Mediterranean coasts to island escapes, where UAE residents feel most at home abroad
Dubai: Retirement no longer means settling down in one place. The UAE has become an emerging hub for retirees, offering long-term visas and a lifestyle tailored to post-career living. At the same time, many residents are also looking outward — curious about what life could look like beyond the Gulf once they decide to slow down from work.
The Global Retirement Report 2025 by Global Citizen Solutions ranked 44 countries on how easy, affordable, and fulfilling retirement can be. It measured visa options, cost of living, healthcare, safety, taxes, and overall quality of life — factors that matter just as much to retirees in Dubai or Abu Dhabi as anywhere else.
If you’re living or working in the UAE, you’re perfectly positioned for this kind of global flexibility. With high mobility, steady income, and international exposure, you can turn retirement into a smart, lifestyle-driven choice rather than a financial retreat.
Below are the top countries that made the cut — and what each offers that’s hard to ignore.
Portugal tops the 2025 list for good reason. It combines a relaxed pace of life with strong healthcare, pleasant weather, and a residency path that’s open to retirees through the D7 visa. English is widely spoken, property prices remain reasonable compared to Western Europe, and the coastline stretches for more than 800 kilometres. For UAE residents used to sunshine, safety, and a cosmopolitan mix, Portugal feels comfortably familiar — just slower, calmer, and far greener.
Spain continues to attract retirees from across Europe and beyond, offering a warm climate, excellent healthcare and a social lifestyle built around food and family. Cities such as Valencia, Alicante and Málaga deliver high quality of life, often at lower cost than major EU capitals. The country’s Non-Lucrative Visa enables non-EU nationals with sufficient income or savings to live in Spain without working. The former Golden Visa investment route (via property) was officially closed to new applicants on 3 April 2025. For someone based in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, Spain offers strong connectivity, a Mediterranean sensibility and a mix of coast, culture and ease that feels immediately accessible.
Austria delivers the opposite of island simplicity — a structured, stable, high-quality environment. The healthcare system ranks among Europe’s best, public spaces are spotless, and cities like Vienna and Salzburg blend classical charm with modern efficiency. It’s pricier than most destinations on the list, but if you value order, safety, and culture over climate, Austria could be the place to settle in style.
This South American nation ranks near the top for safety, stability, and quality of life. Uruguay doesn’t shout about its appeal — it simply delivers. The capital, Montevideo, offers long promenades, friendly locals, and a calm energy that contrasts sharply with the rush of Gulf cities. Taxes are moderate, healthcare is reliable, and political stability is rare for the region. For retirees ready to trade skyscrapers for sunsets, Uruguay rewards quiet confidence.
Mauritius feels almost tailor-made for Gulf expatriates thinking about retirement. It’s warm year-round, has strong air links with the UAE, and offers a simple residency program for those with passive income. The beaches are stunning, but so are the tax benefits — no capital gains tax and friendly rules for foreign residents. The lifestyle is tropical but not chaotic, a middle ground between beach ease and financial prudence.
Italy brings history, cuisine, and an enviable pace of life into one irresistible mix. Its healthcare system ranks highly, the food scene needs no introduction, and regional differences mean you can choose between mountains, coasts, or countryside. For UAE residents used to warmth, the southern regions — Puglia, Sicily, Calabria — deliver familiar sunshine at a slower rhythm. It’s not the cheapest destination, but few places match Italy’s everyday beauty.
Small, green, and quietly efficient, Slovenia offers a fresh alternative to crowded European hubs. It combines Alpine scenery with short travel times to Italy, Croatia, and Austria. The quality of life is high, the environment clean, and the pace unhurried. For retirees who value nature and safety over nightlife, Slovenia provides a balance between affordability and European comfort — a hidden gem that’s fast gaining attention.
For those who prefer an English-speaking island with Mediterranean flair, Malta fits perfectly. It offers a familiar legal system, mild winters, and straightforward residency programs for retirees. Its healthcare system ranks well, and the island’s compact size means community is built-in. For many UAE expats, Malta delivers a smooth transition — modern infrastructure, European access, and an outdoor lifestyle that keeps things simple.
Latvia may surprise you, but the Baltic state’s rise in the rankings makes sense. It’s affordable, safe, and part of the EU, giving retirees access to European mobility. Riga’s blend of art-nouveau architecture and modern convenience creates a livable capital, while rural areas remain budget-friendly. Winters are cold, yes, but for those who crave a slower rhythm and lower costs, Latvia’s combination of value and stability stands out.
Chile rounds out the top 10, offering retirees a long, diverse landscape stretching from desert to glaciers. Its capital, Santiago, feels cosmopolitan, while coastal cities like Viña del Mar bring beachside calm. The healthcare system is well-regarded, and the economy remains one of South America’s most stable. The long flight from the UAE is the only real drawback — but once you arrive, Chile’s climate and natural beauty make it a world of its own.
The takeaway from the Global Retirement Report 2025 is simple: retirement is becoming global. For UAE residents, this shift opens options far beyond the Gulf — each destination offering a different mix of affordability, comfort, and opportunity. The question isn’t just where you can retire, but how you want to live.
Do you want to stay close to your family and fly back easily? Or do you want a complete lifestyle shift — from desert heat to ocean breeze or Alpine calm? Whether it’s Europe’s cultural capitals or island life in the Indian Ocean, the next chapter could be the most personal decision you’ll ever make.
