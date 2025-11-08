Retire abroad without leaving UAE comforts — 10 countries to know

Spain continues to attract retirees from across Europe and beyond, offering a warm climate, excellent healthcare and a social lifestyle built around food and family. Cities such as Valencia, Alicante and Málaga deliver high quality of life, often at lower cost than major EU capitals. The country’s Non-Lucrative Visa enables non-EU nationals with sufficient income or savings to live in Spain without working. The former Golden Visa investment route (via property) was officially closed to new applicants on 3 April 2025. For someone based in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, Spain offers strong connectivity, a Mediterranean sensibility and a mix of coast, culture and ease that feels immediately accessible.