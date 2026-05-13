UAE seeks a board seat at Swift as banking sector climbs global rankings

“It is significant,” he said of the UAE seeking a board member position at Swift. “People who sit on the Swift are only very large, advanced countries, and the UAE is getting to that position,” he explained.

“We are discussing, and we’re in the process of exploring that if we have a chair in there, hopefully we’ll get it,” said AbdulAziz Abdullah Al Ghurair, chairman of UBF, during a press conference.

“If you look at countries that have always been, you know, the USA, the UK, Germany, and France. And my question was, when is it time for us?” he said. Commenting on when the membership to Swift could be granted, Saleh said, “There are too many steps,” adding that a decision could come “mid-July”.

Saleh said countries such as the US, UK, Germany and France have traditionally dominated Swift’s leadership structure but argued that the UAE’s growing role in global payments and trade means it is now in a position to seek representation as well.

“We have now become, I think, number eight, and this year we’re number seven,” he said. He added that the UAE had overtaken countries including Saudi Arabia, Poland and Austria in trade payment volumes, and was “about to overtake India”.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.