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Iran war: UAE readies fresh tourism support package, minister says

Tourism support to expand as UAE prepares new package for the sector

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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File picture of Minister of Economy and Tourism, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri.
File picture of Minister of Economy and Tourism, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri.
AFP

Dubai: Support for the UAE’s tourism sector is being stepped up, with authorities preparing a fresh package aimed at easing pressure on an industry facing disruption from regional tensions.

“We are supporting the tourism sector, we are speaking to them daily. We do have a package that will come up very soon that will really address the tourism issues and the challenges that they are facing,” said Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, in an interview with Dubai Eye 103.8's Business Breakfast show.

The move comes at a time when travel flows and aviation activity have been affected by ongoing developments, placing strain on hospitality operators and related businesses.

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Immediate relief through fee deferrals

Authorities say the wider package is designed to give companies room to manage near-term costs, while maintaining operational continuity during a more challenging period.

Sector engagement shapes policy

Officials say the response has been shaped through close engagement with industry players, with regular consultations feeding into policy decisions.

“We have been closely engaging with stakeholders across the tourism sector as they navigate through unique challenges,” said Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

That feedback loop has helped shape the current measures and the upcoming package, with a focus on maintaining momentum while addressing immediate operational concerns.

Market stability remains a priority

Alongside sector support, authorities are closely monitoring prices and supply conditions to prevent disruptions from feeding into consumer costs.

All the retailers, for instance, when it comes to food and beverages, cannot really increase any price without coming and actually submitting on the ministry website, [and] we haven’t approved any price increase,” the minister said.

Consumers have also been advised to shop through major outlets and avoid stockpiling. “We have a good structure of supply chain happening. And I think that’s something in which the UAE is very strong,” he added.

The broader message from policymakers is one of stability, with authorities signalling confidence in the country’s ability to navigate the current phase.

“The UAE is strong, a 40-day conflict will not determine the future of the UAE economy,” the minister said, adding that the country will “bounce back”.

That confidence is rooted in a combination of policy agility, infrastructure strength and continuous engagement with businesses and consumers, which together are shaping the response across tourism and the wider economy.

The combination of fee deferrals and a forthcoming support package offers breathing space at a time when demand has softened.

Price controls and supply monitoring aim to keep essential costs stable, while broader measures are designed to ensure that economic activity continues without disruption.

The next phase will depend on how quickly travel patterns stabilise and how effectively the new support package addresses the sector’s evolving challenges.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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