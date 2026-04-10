UAE flag etiquette: The official do’s and don’ts for displaying the national flag

Public urged to follow national protocol as flags are raised across homes and buildings
Dubai: Citizens and residents across the UAE are being urged to raise the national flag across homes, institutions and buildings, in a show of unity and solidarity following recent regional crisis.
The move comes in response to a call by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, urging people across the country to hoist the national flag as a powerful symbol of unity and pride.
In a post on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE had entered a challenging period united and emerged even stronger, with citizens and residents standing together under the national flag. He described the UAE flag as a symbol of strength and pride, urging everyone to display it as an expression of belonging, solidarity and national cohesion.
He added that the nation takes pride in its leadership, Armed Forces, strong economy and all those living on its land, calling for the flag to be raised high above every home and building as a sign of loyalty and unity. He concluded with a prayer for the continued strength and prosperity of the UAE.
As flags are raised across the country, authorities have urged the public to follow official flag-raising etiquette as outlined in the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs' guidelines. The UAE flag must always be treated with respect and displayed correctly in accordance with national protocol.
What not to do
Do not add any symbols to the state flag.
Do not decorate the flag or add any designs or images on it or attach any pins to it.
Do not use the flag for decoration, costume or any other uses that violate the original purpose of using the flag.
Do not use the flag for commercial purposes, as a trademark or a part of a trademark or for advertising and publicity.
Do not print the flag on disposable materials such as pillows, napkins or boxes.
Do not use the state flag as a cover for any type of item or object including buildings, vehicles, statues or furniture.
Guidelines are set by the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs. The national flag must always be treated with respect and displayed correctly in accordance with national protocol.