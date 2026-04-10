UAE flag etiquette: The official do’s and don’ts for displaying the national flag

Do not add any symbols to the state flag.

Do not decorate the flag or add any designs or images on it or attach any pins to it.

Do not use the flag for decoration, costume or any other uses that violate the original purpose of using the flag.

Do not use the flag for commercial purposes, as a trademark or a part of a trademark or for advertising and publicity.

Do not print the flag on disposable materials such as pillows, napkins or boxes.