A fragile truce, a watchful region

Iran ceasefire holds for now, but the road ahead is long
‘A fragile truce’. That is how US Vice-President JD Vance has described the that has raised hopes in the UAE, along with countless questions. It has felt fractured since the moment it was announced.
Vance is due to play a key role at the , just a few days after President Donald Trump said the truce would bring a ‘golden age’ to the region. Since then, GCC countries have still been targeted by Iranian munitions, , , the over . There’s a long way to go.
Yet, with all of that in mind, it is progress from where we have been, especially with the heightened rhetoric at the start of the week and deadlines for devastation. This was never going to be a simple process with so many parties looking for different solutions, along with a growing global thirst for oil. It will be interesting to see who is represented around the table over the coming days.
As Dr. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, has stressed, . Let’s see how frank dialogue and clear positions, away from soundbites and social media, can advance discussions. We are all holding our breath.
Gulf News will be keeping you updated on all of the ceasefire talks with now in its 42nd day since the start of the conflict. We pray for the day we can close it and report on the big boom in business and tourism that is sure to follow, but for now we are committed to keeping it going for as long as is needed.
Millions of people have been relying on the live blog for constant updates. I’ve had lots of messages thanking the team for the coverage and it’s been a real honour for us to be in a position to help. We’ve had journalists working around the clock across the UAE since February 28 to make sure we don’t miss a thing. In March, far more people visited than actually live in the UAE and - with all of our various analytical tools - we can see they are reading and watching more, and spending more time with us. We don’t take this for granted and I’m always looking for direct feedback from you, our reader. Gulf News is your news brand, we’re just the current custodians.
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We know it has been difficult for individuals, families and business and it is no different for media organisations. We’ve had to make hard decisions as well. However, we remain determined to be a platform that helps and supports during this crisis by showcasing small and medium businesses and how they are adapting, shouting about successes and achievements, and sharing insight, knowledge and tips from experts that may assist people across the UAE.
Our commercial department also has incredible options to support businesses and help them flourish as the conflict changes and hopefully finishes in the not-to-distant future. Do get in touch with me or email . You’ll be amazed by what we can do and how many people we can reach. It also helps support our journalism and what more we can do to improve your experience.
Let’s hope the talks start well over the weekend and these letters can soon be about the incredible industries, events and occasions that make this such a special place to live.