A fragile truce, a watchful region

Millions of people have been relying on the live blog for constant updates. I’ve had lots of messages thanking the team for the coverage and it’s been a real honour for us to be in a position to help. We’ve had journalists working around the clock across the UAE since February 28 to make sure we don’t miss a thing. In March, far more people visited gulfnews.com than actually live in the UAE and - with all of our various analytical tools - we can see they are reading and watching more, and spending more time with us. We don’t take this for granted and I’m always looking for direct feedback from you, our reader. Gulf News is your news brand, we’re just the current custodians.