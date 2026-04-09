Pakistan ramps up security ahead of US-Iran talks in Islamabad

With the world watching, Pakistan is positioning itself as a central hub for diplomacy, aiming to shepherd a peaceful resolution in a conflict that has already claimed lives and destabilised the region. Both Tehran and Washington have expressed commitment to the negotiations, signalling a cautious but significant step toward lasting peace.

Pakistan’s role as mediator extends beyond security. Since the onset of the conflict, Islamabad has maintained back-channel communication between Tehran and Washington, coordinated with key regional players, and worked with Beijing on a framework for de-escalation, including ceasefire enforcement and protection of critical infrastructure.

A 30-member US advance team has already arrived in Islamabad to review security arrangements. Pakistani officials have also held multiple strategy meetings with law enforcement agencies to secure the capital and ensure adherence to VVIP protocols during the talks.

Authorities in Islamabad have announced two local holidays for Thursday and Friday, deployed heightened security around the Red Zone, and reserved the famous Serena Hotel for the delegations. Traffic diversions and road closures have been implemented across the city to ensure smooth movement of the visiting teams, while all emergency services and hospitals remain on high alert.

During a meeting with Ambassador Baker, Naqvi confirmed that comprehensive security measures have been implemented to protect visiting dignitaries, including US Vice President JD Vance, Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner. “A comprehensive plan has been prepared to provide foolproof security to all foreign guests in every respect,” he said.

The talks, scheduled to begin Saturday, follow a two-week ceasefire announced between Tehran and Washington after weeks of escalating hostilities sparked by the February 28 assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The temporary truce, brokered through Pakistan’s diplomatic channels, has created a fragile window for dialogue aimed at de-escalation.

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