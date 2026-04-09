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Pakistan ramps up security ahead of US-Iran talks in Islamabad

Interior Ministry ensures foolproof safety for talks following temporary ceasefire

Last updated:
Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
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nterior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and US Ambassador Natalie Baker pictured during a meeting on April 9, 2026. — X@MOIofficialGoP
nterior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and US Ambassador Natalie Baker pictured during a meeting on April 9, 2026. — X@MOIofficialGoP

Dubai: Islamabad is gearing up to host critical peace talks between the United States and Iran on April 10, with Pakistan taking Centre stage as a mediator in the Middle East conflict.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday assured US Ambassador Natalie Baker of “foolproof security” for all foreign delegations, highlighting the country’s meticulous preparations ahead of the high-stakes negotiations.

The talks, scheduled to begin Saturday, follow a two-week ceasefire announced between Tehran and Washington after weeks of escalating hostilities sparked by the February 28 assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The temporary truce, brokered through Pakistan’s diplomatic channels, has created a fragile window for dialogue aimed at de-escalation.

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 US Ambassador

During a meeting with Ambassador Baker, Naqvi confirmed that comprehensive security measures have been implemented to protect visiting dignitaries, including US Vice President JD Vance, Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner. “A comprehensive plan has been prepared to provide foolproof security to all foreign guests in every respect,” he said.

He added that Pakistan is commitment to a safe and successful diplomatic engagement.

Local holidays

Authorities in Islamabad have announced two local holidays for Thursday and Friday, deployed heightened security around the Red Zone, and reserved the famous Serena Hotel for the delegations. Traffic diversions and road closures have been implemented across the city to ensure smooth movement of the visiting teams, while all emergency services and hospitals remain on high alert.

A 30-member US advance team has already arrived in Islamabad to review security arrangements. Pakistani officials have also held multiple strategy meetings with law enforcement agencies to secure the capital and ensure adherence to VVIP protocols during the talks.

Beyond security

Pakistan’s role as mediator extends beyond security. Since the onset of the conflict, Islamabad has maintained back-channel communication between Tehran and Washington, coordinated with key regional players, and worked with Beijing on a framework for de-escalation, including ceasefire enforcement and protection of critical infrastructure.

With the world watching, Pakistan is positioning itself as a central hub for diplomacy, aiming to shepherd a peaceful resolution in a conflict that has already claimed lives and destabilised the region. Both Tehran and Washington have expressed commitment to the negotiations, signalling a cautious but significant step toward lasting peace.

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedManaging Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.
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US-Israel-Iran war

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