Scented Gestures: Seven new scents redefine subtle luxury

From rich amber to luminous florals, fragrances making the strongest case for Eid gifting
There is something unapologetically confident about this scent from Afnan Perfumes. It opens with dragon fruit, bergamot and cognac before settling into suede, toffee and tonka bean. Smooth and rich without feeling too heavy, it suits evenings that drift from dinner reservations to late-night conversations in the UAE’s social scene right now.
Available at Afnan.com and Afnan Perfumes retail stores across the UAE and Oman.
Fresh citrus meets subtle spice in this polished fragrance from Shaikh Saeed Perfumes. Bergamot, mandarin and orange keep the opening bright and energetic, while pink pepper, cardamom and vetiver bring warmth underneath. It carries the richness associated with Middle Eastern perfumery, though in a lighter, cleaner way that feels modern and versatile. This is the kind of scent that moves easily from office hours to evening gatherings.
Available at www.shaikhsaeed.com and Al Hunaidi & Shaikh Saeed perfume stores across the UAE.
This fragrance from Emper Perfumes has the crisp freshness of a marine scent, though there is a darker warmth underneath that stops it from feeling predictable. Clary sage and Egyptian jasmine keep it aromatic and refined, while ambergris and mineral notes create an oceanic depth that lingers beautifully on the skin. It feels masculine, modern and quietly powerful in a way that works especially well for summer evenings.
Available at Emperperfumes.com and Emper Perfumes outlets across the UAE.
Soft florals can sometimes disappear too quickly, though this fragrance from Perfumes Capital holds its own with surprising elegance. Raspberry, peach and red fruits give the opening a delicate brightness before rose, peony and iris bring a fuller floral character. As it settles, white musk and amber add warmth and softness that feel polished rather than overpowering. It suits long lunches, festive gatherings and evenings where understated glamour works best.
Available at Perfumescapital.com and Emper Perfumes outlets across the UAE.
There is a cinematic quality to this extrait de parfum from Maison Origine Paris, the kind of fragrance that feels tied to memory, atmosphere and emotion rather than just scent alone. Inspired by a love story in Paris, it opens with grapefruit and lavender before moving into richer notes of amber, tobacco, leather and spice.
Oud and sweet amber linger underneath, creating warmth that feels intimate, polished and quietly seductive. It wears beautifully close to the skin and unfolds slowly through the evening, making it ideal for those who prefer fragrances with depth, restraint and understated luxury.
Available at selected luxury retailers across the UAE and KSA, including Bloomingdale’s, Harvey Nichols and Scentitude, as well as scentitude.com.
There is something unapologetically seductive about this fragrance from Christian Louboutin. Built around warm amber and narcotic tuberose, Fétiche L’Ambre balances softness with intensity in a way that feels both sensual and polished.
Patchouli cuts through the richness with a subtle green freshness, stopping it from becoming overly heavy. The result lingers beautifully on the skin, leaving behind a trail that feels intimate, magnetic and unmistakably evening-ready.
Available at selected luxury beauty and fragrance retailers across the UAE.
Fresh, luminous and almost sparkling on the skin, this fragrance from Guerlain reimagines florals in a lighter, more crystalline way. Tuberose, rose, iris and violet unfold with a softness that feels airy rather than overpowering, while mango accord and lime bring a juicy brightness underneath.
Rose water keeps the entire composition fresh and radiant, giving the scent the feeling of flowers still covered in morning dew. It is elegant, uplifting and beautifully suited to warm-weather days and soft evening wear.
Available at Guerlain boutiques and selected luxury beauty retailers across the UAE.