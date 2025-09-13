GOLD/FOREX
UAE
UAE
Transport

Abu Dhabi introduces new rules for buying and selling special vehicle plate numbers

Owning any number of plates allowed, and can be transfered into full ownership

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Owners may choose to link plates to a vehicle or keep them on file.
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport has issued new regulations governing the sale and ownership of special vehicle plate numbers, part of an effort to introduce a more transparent and streamlined system for citizens and residents seeking to acquire distinctive plates.

The decision, overseen by the Integrated Transport Centre in coordination with other authorities, classifies vehicle numbers into two categories: special and non-special. Special plates include single-, double-, triple- and four-digit numbers, along with select five-digit combinations, offering a wide range of options for buyers.

Under the new framework, Emiratis and residents are permitted to own any number of plates and transfer them into full ownership, with no restrictions on reselling or transferring to others at any time.

Owners may choose to link plates to a vehicle or keep them on file, while prices are set according to levels of distinction.

The regulation also stipulates that previously issued special plates that were registered without formal ownership cannot be sold or transferred unless proof of ownership is provided. 

An exception allows transfers to first-degree relatives, including parents, siblings, spouses, or children, in line with procedures approved by the Integrated Transport Centre.

