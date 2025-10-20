Registrations open for Junior Dubai Desert Classic

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said: “The Junior Dubai Desert Classic is about opportunity – giving boys and girls 18 and under a true pathway event with WAGR points, a world-class setting and a field that grows more international each year. We’re committed to keeping it aspirational and accessible, welcoming rising players from the UAE and overseas – including first-time entrants from Canada – to compete on a genuine stage. With meaningful prizes and invitations that help juniors progress, the JDDC continues to be the region’s benchmark for elite youth competition and a place where talented young golfers can test themselves and thrive.”