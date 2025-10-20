Registrations open for Junior Dubai Desert Classic

Fourth edition will be held from January 16 to 18 at the Emirates Golf Club
Dubai: Registrations for the 2026 Junior Dubai Desert Classic (JDDC) are now open with the fourth edition set to welcome the next generation of golfers to Emirates Golf Club from January 16–18, 2026.
The event, held in partnership with the Emirates Golf Federation, marks the second year the event carries World Amateur Golf Ranking status – giving young players a meaningful step on the performance pathway.
The JDDC is open to all boys and girls aged 18 and under with a handicap of 14.4 or below. If you’re an aspiring junior in the UAE or visiting from overseas, this is your chance to compete in a genuine tour-style event on two iconic courses.
The schedule is as follows
• Friday (Jan 16): Opening round under the lights on the Faldo Course
• Saturday (Jan 17): Afternoon shotgun on the Faldo Course, followed by a cut to the top 30 players (and ties)
• Sunday (Jan 18): Final round on the Majlis Course – days before the world’s best, including record four-time winner Rory McIlroy and defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, arrive for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the same championship layout.
Louis Klein of Czechia claimed a superb victory in 2025, posting rounds of 69, 63 and 69 and the JDDC continues to broaden its global reach, with juniors for the 2026 edition expected from India, Thailand, Europe, Argentina and, for the first time, Canada, as well as the GCC.
Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said: “The Junior Dubai Desert Classic is about opportunity – giving boys and girls 18 and under a true pathway event with WAGR points, a world-class setting and a field that grows more international each year. We’re committed to keeping it aspirational and accessible, welcoming rising players from the UAE and overseas – including first-time entrants from Canada – to compete on a genuine stage. With meaningful prizes and invitations that help juniors progress, the JDDC continues to be the region’s benchmark for elite youth competition and a place where talented young golfers can test themselves and thrive.”
For registration log on to www.dubaidesertclassic.com/juniors
