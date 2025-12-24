Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem to attend World Sports Summit in Dubai

Nadeem will be the sole Pakistani athlete at the prestigious gathering
Dubai: Pakistan’s sporting community has another reason to celebrate as Olympic javelin gold medallist Arshad Nadeem has been invited to attend the World Sports Summit, scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 29-30.
Nadeem will be the sole Pakistani athlete at the prestigious gathering, which brings together leading athletes, sports officials, and global stakeholders to honour excellence in sport and discuss its future.
Other high-profile participants include former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, tennis greats Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Sania Mirza, NFL star Reggie Bush, and football legends Ronaldo Nazário and Paolo Maldini.
The 28-year-old javelin thrower rose to national hero status after clinching Olympic gold at the Paris 2024 Games, ending Pakistan’s long drought for an Olympic athletics medal. Standing 6 feet 3 inches tall, Nadeem claimed the title with a stunning Olympic-record throw of 92.97 metres. His achievements also include a Commonwealth Games gold medal, a silver at the World Athletics Championships, and a bronze at the Asian Games.
In 2025, Nadeem continued to cement his legacy by competing at the highest level globally. He added another gold to his collection by winning the javelin throw at the 35th National Games with an impressive throw of 81.81 metres.
