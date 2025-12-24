GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem to attend World Sports Summit in Dubai

Nadeem will be the sole Pakistani athlete at the prestigious gathering

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem competes in the men's javelin throw final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 8, 2024.
Dubai: Pakistan’s sporting community has another reason to celebrate as Olympic javelin gold medallist Arshad Nadeem has been invited to attend the World Sports Summit, scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 29-30.

Nadeem will be the sole Pakistani athlete at the prestigious gathering, which brings together leading athletes, sports officials, and global stakeholders to honour excellence in sport and discuss its future.

Other high-profile participants include former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, tennis greats Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Sania Mirza, NFL star Reggie Bush, and football legends Ronaldo Nazário and Paolo Maldini.

The 28-year-old javelin thrower rose to national hero status after clinching Olympic gold at the Paris 2024 Games, ending Pakistan’s long drought for an Olympic athletics medal. Standing 6 feet 3 inches tall, Nadeem claimed the title with a stunning Olympic-record throw of 92.97 metres. His achievements also include a Commonwealth Games gold medal, a silver at the World Athletics Championships, and a bronze at the Asian Games.

In 2025, Nadeem continued to cement his legacy by competing at the highest level globally. He added another gold to his collection by winning the javelin throw at the 35th National Games with an impressive throw of 81.81 metres.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
