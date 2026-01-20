81 missing as rescuers comb Gul Plaza ruins in Pakistan

Dubai: Firefighters and rescue teams continued to recover bodies from the smouldering remains of Karachi’s Gul Plaza on Monday, as authorities said at least 26 people were killed and 81 remained missing following the city’s deadliest fire in over a decade.

Khoso said rescue teams had cleared the ground and first floors of the multi-storey shopping complex and were attempting to access the second and third floors amid safety concerns. He noted that the list of missing persons included repetitions, with 74 individuals now confirmed as unaccounted for, accoridng GEO News.

Videos from the scene showed flames tearing through the structure as firefighters battled the inferno through the night. By Monday, crews were cooling the building and removing twisted metal, fallen signboards, and damaged air-conditioning units scattered across surrounding streets.

Speaking in the National Assembly, PPP lawmaker Shehla Raza acknowledged management failures at the site, revealing that 24 of Gul Plaza’s 26 exit gates were closed at the time of the fire. She said the priority should have been swift access for rescue teams.

Sindh Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) Chief Operating Officer Abid Jalaluddin described the blaze as a third-degree fire, the most severe classification. He said the rescue response was prompt and denied delays, adding that operations on upper floors were being conducted cautiously to protect rescuers.

“No dead body has been found from the third floor so far,” he said, stressing the importance of fire alarms and sprinkler systems, which are standard fire-prevention measures globally.

Families of the missing waited anxiously outside the cordoned-off area as rescue workers carried out human remains in sealed sacks for forensic testing. DNA samples have been collected from 20 bodies at Civil Hospital, with 50 families already submitting reference samples.

Authorities have launched a formal inquiry into the incident, led by the Karachi commissioner. Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi said the investigation committee would meet on Tuesday to examine evidence and determine the cause of the fire.

Officials said the presence of highly flammable material inside the plaza intensified the blaze. The exact cause remains under investigation, though an electrical fault has been cited as a possible factor.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.