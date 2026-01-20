81 missing as rescuers comb Gul Plaza ruins in Pakistan

DNA identification underway as inquiry probes exit failures and fire safety lapses
Dubai: Firefighters and rescue teams continued to recover bodies from the smouldering remains of Karachi’s Gul Plaza on Monday, as authorities said at least 26 people were killed and 81 remained missing following the city’s deadliest fire in over a decade.
South District Deputy Commissioner Javed Nabi Khoso told Geo News that two additional bodies were recovered late Monday night, taking the number of bodies officially confirmed so far to 20, while DNA identification is ongoing, Pakistan media reports said.
Khoso said rescue teams had cleared the ground and first floors of the multi-storey shopping complex and were attempting to access the second and third floors amid safety concerns. He noted that the list of missing persons included repetitions, with 74 individuals now confirmed as unaccounted for, accoridng GEO News.
The massive blaze broke out late Saturday night at Gul Plaza, a sprawling commercial complex housing nearly 1,200 shops and covering an area larger than a football field in Karachi’s historic business district.
The fire raged for more than 24 hours before it was largely brought under control.
Location: Gul Plaza, Karachi’s historic business district
Fire broke out: Saturday night, first call at 10:38pm
Deaths: At least 26 confirmed
Missing: 81 listed, 74 verified
Building: Nearly 1,200 shops, multi-storey complex
Exit failure: 24 of 26 gates closed, officials say
Fire severity: Classified as third degree
Identification: DNA testing underway at Sindh forensic lab
Probe: Inquiry led by Karachi commissioner; findings awaited
Videos from the scene showed flames tearing through the structure as firefighters battled the inferno through the night. By Monday, crews were cooling the building and removing twisted metal, fallen signboards, and damaged air-conditioning units scattered across surrounding streets.
Most of the structure had collapsed by Monday afternoon, prompting authorities to use cranes to demolish remaining sections amid fears of further collapse.
Speaking in the National Assembly, PPP lawmaker Shehla Raza acknowledged management failures at the site, revealing that 24 of Gul Plaza’s 26 exit gates were closed at the time of the fire. She said the priority should have been swift access for rescue teams.
Sindh Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) Chief Operating Officer Abid Jalaluddin described the blaze as a third-degree fire, the most severe classification. He said the rescue response was prompt and denied delays, adding that operations on upper floors were being conducted cautiously to protect rescuers.
“No dead body has been found from the third floor so far,” he said, stressing the importance of fire alarms and sprinkler systems, which are standard fire-prevention measures globally.
Families of the missing waited anxiously outside the cordoned-off area as rescue workers carried out human remains in sealed sacks for forensic testing. DNA samples have been collected from 20 bodies at Civil Hospital, with 50 families already submitting reference samples.
DIG South Asad Raza said DNA cross-matching would continue over the next three days, while the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory has begun processing severely burnt remains.
Rescue teams also began clearing the building’s rooftop, recovering at least seven vehicles, including two that were found largely intact and returned to their owners.
Authorities have launched a formal inquiry into the incident, led by the Karachi commissioner. Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi said the investigation committee would meet on Tuesday to examine evidence and determine the cause of the fire.
Officials said the presence of highly flammable material inside the plaza intensified the blaze. The exact cause remains under investigation, though an electrical fault has been cited as a possible factor.
