Pakistan: Gul Plaza fire death toll rises to 14, over 60 feared missing

More bodies recovered after blaze gutted shopping mall
Dubai: The death toll from the devastating fire at Karachi’s Gul Plaza shopping complex has risen to 14, as rescue teams recovered more bodies during an ongoing search and recovery operation, officials said on Monday.
The blaze broke out late Saturday night at the multi-storey mall on M.A. Jinnah Road and took more than 24 hours to bring under control. Firefighters and rescuers continued clearing debris on Monday amid fears that dozens may still be trapped inside the gutted building.
Karachi South DIG Syed Asad Raza said on Monday that eight additional bodies were recovered since Sunday night, confirming that the firefighting phase has ended and cooling and debris removal operations are underway with support from the KMC, TMC and Pakistan Navy, Dawn news reported.
Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said five bodies had so far been brought to Civil Hospital Karachi, adding that several victims remain unidentified due to the severity of burns.
Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, who visited the site, said reports of more than 70 missing persons were “extremely alarming”, calling the incident a national tragedy. He expressed grave concern over information suggesting a pregnant woman may still be trapped inside the building.
While authorities initially suspect an electrical short circuit, officials said the exact cause of the fire will be determined after a formal investigation.
Meanwhile, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said families of 59 missing persons had contacted police, with officials tracing 26 mobile phone numbers linked to the site. Search efforts are ongoing in structurally safer sections of the building.
Traders and residents criticised authorities for what they described as a delayed firefighting response, alleging shortages of water and poor access due to ongoing construction work on M.A. Jinnah Road.
Fire brigade officials acknowledged operational challenges, including narrow entry points, heavy smoke, and water shortages during the early hours of the operation. The fire reportedly started at a shop selling artificial flowers and rapidly spread across floors.
International missions, including the UK High Commission and the German Consulate, expressed condolences, calling the incident deeply saddening.
Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the government would ensure transparent compensation for affected traders and families and vowed action against those found responsible.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox