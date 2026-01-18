GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Karachi’s Gul Plaza shopping mall fire: What we know so far

Officials confirm six deaths as inquiry ordered into fire at Karachi shopping mall

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Firefighters douse a fire that broke out at a shopping mall in Karachi on January 18, 2026.
Firefighters douse a fire that broke out at a shopping mall in Karachi on January 18, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: A massive fire that broke out at Gul Plaza shopping mall on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road late Saturday has killed at least six people, including a firefighter, with authorities warning that the toll could rise as rescue and cooling operations continue.

The fire erupted at around 10:45pm on Saturday, according to Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Javed Alam Odho, Geo News and Dawn reported.

Gul Plaza is a large, older commercial complex spread across 1.75 acres, housing nearly 1,200 shops and a basement.

The blaze reportedly started on the ground floor and quickly spread upward, affecting multiple sections of the building.

How many casualties have been confirmed?

Officials have confirmed six deaths so far, including firefighter Furqan Shoukat, who lost his life while battling the blaze.

Hospital authorities said at least 15–20 people were injured, mostly due to smoke inhalation. Most of the injured were discharged after receiving medical treatment. Emergency services declared an emergency at Civil Hospital Karachi as rescue efforts continued.

Authorities have cautioned that the death toll may rise, as concerns remain that some people could still be trapped inside the building.

What caused the fire?

The exact cause is still under investigation, but IGP Odho said the fire appears to have been caused by an accidental short circuit.

“Once the fire is fully extinguished and the cooling period is complete, we will allow only rescue teams inside. After that, a formal inquiry will be launched to determine the exact cause,” Odho told reporters.

A team formed by the Karachi commissioner will examine the possibility of a short circuit and other contributing factors.

Why was the fire so difficult to control?

Officials cited several factors that allowed the fire to spread rapidly and continue smouldering for hours:

The old layout and construction of the building

Poor ventilation and sealed windows, trapping smoke inside

Large quantities of highly flammable materials, including carpets, blankets and resin-based decorative items

Narrow internal passages that limited firefighter access

Parts of the structure have collapsed, and authorities warned that the building remains structurally unsafe.

What rescue efforts are underway?

More than 20 fire tenders, snorkels and heavy machinery from multiple agencies — including the fire brigade, Rescue 1122, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Pakistan Navy, police and Sindh Rangers — were deployed.

Firefighters continued working through the night and into Sunday, with officials saying the fire had been brought around 60 per cent under control by Sunday afternoon. Cooling operations will begin once the blaze is fully extinguished, followed by a search for missing persons.

IG Odho urged the public to stay away from the site, saying only professional responders should be present due to safety risks.

What action has the government taken?

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has ordered an immediate inquiry, directing Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi to determine the cause of the fire and submit a report.

The CM also ordered:

Inspection of fire safety arrangements at Gul Plaza

Strict action against anyone found negligent

A fire safety audit of commercial buildings across Karachi

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also directed authorities to deploy all resources and called for an urgent probe to prevent future tragedies.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
Pakistan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

People gather as firefighters try to control a massive fire that broke out in a multi-story shopping mall, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.

Deadly fire ravages mall in Pakistan, claims 3 lives

2m read
Author Philip Yancey, while disclosing the affair, said his actions were inconsistent with his faith and writings.

Christian author Philip Yancey admits affair, retires

2m read
Kantaria's novel follows two British families holidaying in Oman, an idyllic break that one character desperately needs to succeed

How Dubai author Annabel Kantaria won three-book deals

5m read
Tourists at Crown Plaza hotel, Dubai Marina.

From check-in to checkout, how hotels are changing

3m read