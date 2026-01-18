Karachi’s Gul Plaza shopping mall fire: What we know so far

Officials confirm six deaths as inquiry ordered into fire at Karachi shopping mall
Dubai: A massive fire that broke out at Gul Plaza shopping mall on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road late Saturday has killed at least six people, including a firefighter, with authorities warning that the toll could rise as rescue and cooling operations continue.
The fire erupted at around 10:45pm on Saturday, according to Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Javed Alam Odho, Geo News and Dawn reported.
Gul Plaza is a large, older commercial complex spread across 1.75 acres, housing nearly 1,200 shops and a basement.
The blaze reportedly started on the ground floor and quickly spread upward, affecting multiple sections of the building.
Officials have confirmed six deaths so far, including firefighter Furqan Shoukat, who lost his life while battling the blaze.
Hospital authorities said at least 15–20 people were injured, mostly due to smoke inhalation. Most of the injured were discharged after receiving medical treatment. Emergency services declared an emergency at Civil Hospital Karachi as rescue efforts continued.
Authorities have cautioned that the death toll may rise, as concerns remain that some people could still be trapped inside the building.
The exact cause is still under investigation, but IGP Odho said the fire appears to have been caused by an accidental short circuit.
“Once the fire is fully extinguished and the cooling period is complete, we will allow only rescue teams inside. After that, a formal inquiry will be launched to determine the exact cause,” Odho told reporters.
A team formed by the Karachi commissioner will examine the possibility of a short circuit and other contributing factors.
Officials cited several factors that allowed the fire to spread rapidly and continue smouldering for hours:
The old layout and construction of the building
Poor ventilation and sealed windows, trapping smoke inside
Large quantities of highly flammable materials, including carpets, blankets and resin-based decorative items
Narrow internal passages that limited firefighter access
Parts of the structure have collapsed, and authorities warned that the building remains structurally unsafe.
More than 20 fire tenders, snorkels and heavy machinery from multiple agencies — including the fire brigade, Rescue 1122, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Pakistan Navy, police and Sindh Rangers — were deployed.
Firefighters continued working through the night and into Sunday, with officials saying the fire had been brought around 60 per cent under control by Sunday afternoon. Cooling operations will begin once the blaze is fully extinguished, followed by a search for missing persons.
IG Odho urged the public to stay away from the site, saying only professional responders should be present due to safety risks.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has ordered an immediate inquiry, directing Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi to determine the cause of the fire and submit a report.
The CM also ordered:
Inspection of fire safety arrangements at Gul Plaza
Strict action against anyone found negligent
A fire safety audit of commercial buildings across Karachi
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also directed authorities to deploy all resources and called for an urgent probe to prevent future tragedies.
