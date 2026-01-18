Karachi’s Gul Plaza shopping mall fire: What we know so far

Dubai: A massive fire that broke out at Gul Plaza shopping mall on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road late Saturday has killed at least six people, including a firefighter, with authorities warning that the toll could rise as rescue and cooling operations continue.

Hospital authorities said at least 15–20 people were injured, mostly due to smoke inhalation. Most of the injured were discharged after receiving medical treatment. Emergency services declared an emergency at Civil Hospital Karachi as rescue efforts continued.

The exact cause is still under investigation, but IGP Odho said the fire appears to have been caused by an accidental short circuit.

“Once the fire is fully extinguished and the cooling period is complete, we will allow only rescue teams inside. After that, a formal inquiry will be launched to determine the exact cause,” Odho told reporters.

Firefighters continued working through the night and into Sunday, with officials saying the fire had been brought around 60 per cent under control by Sunday afternoon. Cooling operations will begin once the blaze is fully extinguished, followed by a search for missing persons.

