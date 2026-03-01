GOLD/FOREX
Deadly Iranian missile strike hits Beit Shemesh, killing several

Paramedics and search crews worked through debris as helicopters evacuated the wounded

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Dubai: Rescue teams rushed to the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh after a deadly Iranian missile strike left multiple people dead, marking one of the deadliest single attacks since the conflict began.

Paramedics and search crews worked through debris as helicopters evacuated the wounded. Authorities said the impact caused major structural damage, with residential buildings partially collapsing and emergency teams searching for survivors.

The strike comes amid a rapidly escalating regional conflict following large-scale Israeli and US strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory missile barrages. Analysts warn the attack signals a dangerous escalation, raising fears of further civilian casualties as both sides intensify cross-border strikes.

Video : AFP

US-Israel-Iran war

