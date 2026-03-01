Dubai: Rescue teams rushed to the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh after a deadly Iranian missile strike left multiple people dead, marking one of the deadliest single attacks since the conflict began.

Paramedics and search crews worked through debris as helicopters evacuated the wounded. Authorities said the impact caused major structural damage, with residential buildings partially collapsing and emergency teams searching for survivors.

The strike comes amid a rapidly escalating regional conflict following large-scale Israeli and US strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory missile barrages. Analysts warn the attack signals a dangerous escalation, raising fears of further civilian casualties as both sides intensify cross-border strikes.

Video : AFP