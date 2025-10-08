What forced Revolut’s billionaire CEO to move from London to UAE?

Storonsky, 41, still maintains a home in the UK, but his primary base is now in the Gulf, where Revolut is preparing a major regional launch.

The move — which took effect a year ago, as per a UK filing for his family office — comes as the billionaire fintech founder faces a complex mix of personal, financial, and strategic considerations.

Dubai: Nik Storonsky, co-founder and CEO of Revolut, has quietly shifted his residence from the UK to the United Arab Emirates, according to regulatory filings.

Revolut plans to invest $13 billion globally by the end of the decade and enter 30 new markets — including several in the Middle East.

Founded in 2015, Revolut started as a low-cost travel card and currency exchange app. It’s now one of the world’s largest fintechs, offering everything from stock trading and crypto to insurance and business banking.

By contrast, the UAE has welcomed Revolut’s entry. The Central Bank of the UAE granted in-principle approval for two key licences earlier this year , allowing the company to prepare for a full market launch offering digital payments and stored-value services.

The delay has slowed Revolut’s domestic expansion, even as it continues to scale globally. Storonsky has said that obtaining the licence remains his top priority, but the drawn-out process has reportedly frustrated company leaders and investors alike.

Revolut’s relationship with UK regulators has been tense. The Bank of England has yet to grant the fintech a full UK banking licence, despite more than 15 months of review.

The UAE’s zero-income-tax regime, combined with its growing status as a global financial hub, makes it an obvious destination for business leaders like Storonsky who operate across markets.

It also reflects how the UAE has become a magnet for high-growth companies and wealthy founders seeking both stability and opportunity.

